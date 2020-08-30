Insulated Concrete Form Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Insulated Concrete Form Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Insulated Concrete Form Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Insulated Concrete Form Industry. Insulated Concrete Form market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Insulated Concrete Form market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Insulated Concrete Form market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Application to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, residential application segment dominated the market.

– ICF offers a high level of energy efficiency when compared to traditional construction materials such as bricks, and wood.

– Increase in the number of building codes that demand energy efficiency has led to the rise in the number of ICF constructions in the residential sector.

– For instance, the new energy code in Canada demands continuous below-grade insulations in residential structures.

– According to distributors and installers in the two major markets of the United States and Canada, the vast majority of ICF home constructions are skewed toward high-end custom homes, and the demand is still being driven by homeowners, in terms of the number of projects.

– Multi-family homes attribute to the largest market growth in the residential sector. Furthermore, basement constructions still make up a significant portion of ICF residential construction works.

– Hence, with growing awareness and promotional campaigns held by various ICF organizations, the market for ICF in the residential sector is expected to grow over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The global ICF market is dominated by North America owing to the high demand from end-user industries in the United States.

– The demand for ICF in the United States is driven by commercial and institutional sub-segments. However, the residential sub-segment held a dominant position in the US ICF market in 2018.

– The growing residential construction industry in the United States is expected to drive the demand for ICF in the region.

– The municipal and state governments have largely adopted the ICF technology, to abide by the quicker construction timelines and long-term energy savings. Additionally, there has been a consistently growing demand for ICF from schools.

– Furthermore, rebuilding in Texas and Florida following the hurricanes is also expected to increase home building activities. The capability of ICF walls to withstand strong winds is expected to drive the ICF market in these cities, over the forecast period.

– Hence, North America is likely to dominate the ICF market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Insulated Concrete Form Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand for Energy-efficient Buildings

4.1.2 Growing Demand from Hi-rise Residential Buildings

4.1.3 Increasing Preparedness toward Disasters

4.1.4 Reduced Construction Time

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Association

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Polystyrene Foam

5.1.2 Polyurethane Foam

5.1.3 Cement-bonded Wood Fiber

5.1.4 Cement-bonded Polystyrene Beads

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Institutional

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Airlite Plastics Company (Fox Blocks)

6.4.2 Amvic Inc.

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Beco Products Ltd

6.4.5 BuildBlock Building Systems

6.4.6 ConForm Global

6.4.7 Durisol UK

6.4.8 ICF Tech

6.4.9 LiteForm Technologies

6.4.10 Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd

6.4.11 Mikey Block Co.

6.4.12 Quad-Lock

6.4.13 Nudura Corporation

6.4.14 PFB Corporation

6.4.15 Polycrete

6.4.16 RASTRA

6.4.17 Sismo

6.4.18 Standard ICF Corp.

6.4.19 Sunbloc

6.4.20 ThermaGreen Blocks

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Promotion and Awareness of ICF among both Manufacturers and Consumers

7.2 Growing Role of EPS in Construction

