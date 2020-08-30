IoT Chip Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“IoT Chip Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for IoT Chip Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of IoT Chip Industry. IoT Chip market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. IoT Chip market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
An IoT chip is a small electronic device embedded in objects, machines and electronic devices that connect to wireless networks and sends and receives data. Sometimes referred to as a “radio chip”, the IoT chip contains the same technology and data circuits found in mobile phones but without a display or a keypad.
Market Overview:
IoT Chip Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Expand With a Significant Rate
– Currently, IoT is majorly adopted in home electronics, from entertainment to smart home control. Smart TV sets, washing machines, and home appliances are increasingly adopting IoT approaches and getting interconnected.
– Coupled with this, an increase in the demand for application-specific microcontroller units and flexible SoC type architecture are major factors boosting the growth of IoT chips in the consumer electronics segment.
– Moreover, recently, wearable devices have witnessed increased adoption in the market. These devices, in the beginning, caused an inconvenience due to charging problems. In addition, the power provided by these batteries was also not sufficient to perform the standard computations and operate available features for the user throughout the day.
– These problems called for a huge demand for both hardware and software design improvements of the ultra-powered chips to cater to the communication requirements among the users and also extend the battery life of the product.
Asia Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share
– The ongoing technological advancements in IoT creates a lot of demand for better wireless connectivity solutions to cater to the newer segments of automation and transportation, owing to the expanding trend of smart-cities and home automation in the region (such as intelligent transportation system and connected cars), which are likely to fuel the demand for connectivity ICs in the IoT chip market.
– Asia-Pacific region also accounts for a significant share of spending in IoT technology with South Korea and Singapore expected to be among the top global markets to adopt IoT chips. According to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, South Korea is the first country in the world to have more things connected to the Internet per habitats, followed by Denmark and Switzerland.
– Further, India’s vision to transform 100 cities into smart cities is expected to create a huge demand for IoT devices in smart homes and automotive sector, which is also an important factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
Detailed TOC of IoT Chip Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Demand of Connected and Wearable Devices
4.3.2 Adoption of Advance Technologies due to rising Trend of Industry 4.0
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Standardization of Communication Protocol Across Different Platforms
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Product
6.1.1 Processor
6.1.2 Sensor
6.1.3 Connectivity IC
6.1.4 Memory Device
6.1.5 Logic Device
6.1.6 Other Products
6.2 By End User
6.2.1 Healthcare
6.2.2 Consumer Electronics
6.2.3 Industrial
6.2.4 Automotive
6.2.5 BFSI
6.2.6 Retail
6.2.7 Building Automation
6.2.8 Other End Users
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
7.1.2 Intel Corporation
7.1.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated
7.1.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
7.1.5 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
7.1.6 Mediatek Inc.
7.1.7 Microchip Technology Inc.
7.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
7.1.9 Silicon Laboratories Inc.
7.1.10 Invensense Inc.
7.1.11 STMicroelectronics NV
7.1.12 Nordic Semiconductor ASA
7.1.13 Analog Devices Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
