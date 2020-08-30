IoT Chip Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“IoT Chip Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for IoT Chip Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of IoT Chip Industry. IoT Chip market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. IoT Chip market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

An IoT chip is a small electronic device embedded in objects, machines and electronic devices that connect to wireless networks and sends and receives data. Sometimes referred to as a “radio chip”, the IoT chip contains the same technology and data circuits found in mobile phones but without a display or a keypad.

The IoT chip market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. In the near future, 5G Network, artificial intelligence, machine learning, smart homes, smart cities, as well as an increase in the IoT connected devices in electronics and automotive segment are expected to drive market growth.

– The Internet & Television Association estimated that by 2020, the number of IoT connected devices is expected to reach 50.1 billion from 34.8 billion in 2018.

– The growth of the market can be majorly attributed to the Integration of connectivity in a large number of devices and applications along with the development of various networking protocols that have appreciably advanced the growth of the IoT chip market across various end-user industries.

– A majority of these new IoT inventions will be implemented with a single system on a chip (SoC) to provide high levels of integration and it also allows the devices to operate with high power efficiency and security as it packs processors (MCU), RF transceiver, memory, power management, connectivity, and sensors in a single unit.

– Moreover, Google is taking major steps in hardware and software optimization to bring its machine learning and analytics capabilities to the edge networks and even to the individual IoT devices. This is aimed to deal better with the data generated by increasing IoT devices, the company said at its Cloud Next technology conference. IoT Chip Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Mediatek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Invensense Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Nordic Semiconductor ASA