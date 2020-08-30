IoT Sensor Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“IoT Sensor Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for IoT Sensor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of IoT Sensor Industry. IoT Sensor market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. IoT Sensor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Internet of things is a network of objects/devices, which are surrounded by sensors, network connectivity, and software to exchange and collect data. Their applications are in healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

The IoT sensor market was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 24.05%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. There is a significant increase in the trend of automation. Since sensors play the most critical role in every aspect of automation, IoT sensor market will boost in the forecast period.

– The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been instrumental in driving the adoption of IoT, and consequently the number of connected devices – connected cars, machines, meters, wearables, and consumer electronics.

– Industry 4.0 initiatives across regions like Europe, China, etc., are significant drivers of the IoT deployments, and therefore, the IoT sensors. According to Accenture, 60% of the manufacturing companies are already engaged in IoT projects, and more than 30% of them are at an early stage of deployment.

– Also, smart city initiatives are also instrumental in driving the demand for IoT sensors. Singapore has already implemented a sensor-based Elderly Monitoring System that helps office working family members to receive alerts when the health condition of their home living elderly parents or dependents deteriorates or exhibits abnormal behaviors.

– STANLEY Healthcare has outfitted over 5,000 hospital and healthcare systems with IoT solutions, to enhance business and improve many vital services provided at the facilities.

However, the major challenge will be the implementation time and costs. Since for an organization to adapt to IoT, it has to have smart devices, smart sensors embedded in, which will cost too much and difficult to implement.

