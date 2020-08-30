Latest Trends 2020: Global Caps and Closures Market – Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2026| -Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings, Reynolds Group Holdings

“

Caps and Closures Market Los Angeles, United State- – The global Caps and Closures market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Caps and Closures market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Caps and Closures Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Caps and Closures market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Caps and Closures market.

Leading players of the global Caps and Closures market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Caps and Closures market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Caps and Closures market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Caps and Closures market.

Caps and Closures Market Leading Players

, Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings, Reynolds Group Holdings, Crown Holdings, Berry Plastics Corporation, Berlin Packaging, Guala Closures Group, Manaksia

Caps and Closures Segmentation by Product

Easy-Open Can Ends, Metal Lug Closures, Peel-Off Foils, Plastic Screw Closures, Metal Crowns, Metal Screw Closures, Corks, Plastic Screw Closures, Others

Caps and Closures Segmentation by Application

Beer, Wine, Bottled Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Caps and Closures market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Caps and Closures market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Caps and Closures market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Caps and Closures market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Caps and Closures market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Caps and Closures market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Caps and Closures Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Caps and Closures Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Caps and Closures Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Easy-Open Can Ends

1.4.3 Metal Lug Closures

1.4.4 Peel-Off Foils

1.4.5 Plastic Screw Closures

1.4.6 Metal Crowns

1.4.7 Metal Screw Closures

1.4.8 Corks

1.4.9 Plastic Screw Closures

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Caps and Closures Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Beer

1.5.3 Wine

1.5.4 Bottled Water

1.5.5 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Caps and Closures Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Caps and Closures Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Caps and Closures Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Caps and Closures, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Caps and Closures Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Caps and Closures Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Caps and Closures Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Caps and Closures Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Caps and Closures Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Caps and Closures Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Caps and Closures Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Caps and Closures Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Caps and Closures Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Caps and Closures Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Caps and Closures Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Caps and Closures Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Caps and Closures Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Caps and Closures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Caps and Closures Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Caps and Closures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Caps and Closures Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Caps and Closures Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Caps and Closures Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Caps and Closures Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Caps and Closures Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Caps and Closures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Caps and Closures Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Caps and Closures Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Caps and Closures Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Caps and Closures Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Caps and Closures Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Caps and Closures Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Caps and Closures Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Caps and Closures Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Caps and Closures Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Caps and Closures Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Caps and Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Caps and Closures Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Caps and Closures Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Caps and Closures Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Caps and Closures Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Caps and Closures Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Caps and Closures Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Caps and Closures Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Caps and Closures Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Caps and Closures Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Caps and Closures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Caps and Closures Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Caps and Closures Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Caps and Closures Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Caps and Closures Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Caps and Closures Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Caps and Closures Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Caps and Closures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Caps and Closures Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Caps and Closures Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Caps and Closures Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Caps and Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Caps and Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Caps and Closures Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Caps and Closures Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Caps and Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Caps and Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Caps and Closures Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Caps and Closures Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Caps and Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Caps and Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Caps and Closures Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Caps and Closures Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Caps and Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Caps and Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Caps and Closures Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Caps and Closures Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Caps and Closures Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Caps and Closures Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Caps and Closures Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Caps and Closures Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Global Closure Systems

12.1.1 Global Closure Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Global Closure Systems Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Global Closure Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Global Closure Systems Caps and Closures Products Offered

12.1.5 Global Closure Systems Recent Development

12.2 Silgan Holdings

12.2.1 Silgan Holdings Corporation Information

12.2.2 Silgan Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Silgan Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Silgan Holdings Caps and Closures Products Offered

12.2.5 Silgan Holdings Recent Development

12.3 Reynolds Group Holdings

12.3.1 Reynolds Group Holdings Corporation Information

12.3.2 Reynolds Group Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Reynolds Group Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Reynolds Group Holdings Caps and Closures Products Offered

12.3.5 Reynolds Group Holdings Recent Development

12.4 Crown Holdings

12.4.1 Crown Holdings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Crown Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Crown Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Crown Holdings Caps and Closures Products Offered

12.4.5 Crown Holdings Recent Development

12.5 Berry Plastics Corporation

12.5.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Berry Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Berry Plastics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Berry Plastics Corporation Caps and Closures Products Offered

12.5.5 Berry Plastics Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Berlin Packaging

12.6.1 Berlin Packaging Corporation Information

12.6.2 Berlin Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Berlin Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Berlin Packaging Caps and Closures Products Offered

12.6.5 Berlin Packaging Recent Development

12.7 Guala Closures Group

12.7.1 Guala Closures Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guala Closures Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Guala Closures Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Guala Closures Group Caps and Closures Products Offered

12.7.5 Guala Closures Group Recent Development

12.8 Manaksia

12.8.1 Manaksia Corporation Information

12.8.2 Manaksia Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Manaksia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Manaksia Caps and Closures Products Offered

12.8.5 Manaksia Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Caps and Closures Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Caps and Closures Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

