Level Sensor Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Level sensors are used for determining the level of free flowing substances, which are of utmost importance in commercial as well as industrial applications. Moreover, level sensors are available in different sizes and variety and are designed using different sensing techniques, in order to meet various requirements.

The level sensors market was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.77 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.06%, over the forecast period 2019–2024. The rising demand for intelligent sensors to equip microprocessors and provide greater visibility of the performance of the machine/instrument has created an increased focus on the adoption of level sensors.

– Initiatives, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in the United States, the Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method (BREEMA) by the United Kingdom, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen (DGNB) by Germany, etc., are encouraging the installation of level sensors, especially point level sensors, globally.

– The stringent regulations in developed regions, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, in addition, to support government initiatives, are anticipated to increase the adoption of water treatment technologies, in emerging economies. The ability to offer higher accuracy, efficiency, easy installation, and maintenance is anticipated to drive the growth of the level sensor market.

– However, level sensors malfunction in applications which require high stress, under fluctuating voltage and temperature changes. This factor is acting as a restraint for the level sensors market. Level Sensor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

ABB Ltd

Sick AG

Ametek Inc.

BinMaster Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd