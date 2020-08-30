Low Power WAN Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Low Power WAN Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Low Power WAN Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Low Power WAN Industry. Low Power WAN market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Low Power WAN market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Low power wide area network (LPWAN) is a particular network which enables long-range communication at a low bit rate. LPWAN overcomes the technology choice for constructing IoT networks across the globe. This wireless technology can be integrated into the street lights, cars, manufacturing equipment, home appliances, and wearable devices. LPWAN offers a plausible mix of long range, low power consumption, and secure data transmission.
Market Overview:
Low Power WAN Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
5G Technology to Drive the Market Growth
– The 5G technology (5th generation of mobile technology) which is expected to be commercialized by 2020 is likely to support a wide array of future and existing use cases of Low Powered WAN.
– The need for enhancement over 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay is projected to ascend the usage of LWPAN; thus having a positive impact on the market growth.
– Diverse organizations are raising funds and increasing investment towards 5G technology. For instance, WIG, a wireless infrastructure provider raised GBP 220 million for the investment associated with 5G infrastructure. As a result, it is expected to ascend the demand for the technology over the next six years.
– Notably, the rapid growth in the investment of smart cities is likely to foster the market growth. For instance, in October 2018, National Science Foundation (NSF) announced an investment in connected and smart city programs worth USD 22.6 million.
– Interestingly, Saudi Arabia and UAE is expected to lead towards the investment in smart city projects owing to favorable governments. As a result, it creates an immense opportunity for the companies to invest in these countries which will not only boost the market growth but help in garnering higher market share.
North America Expected to Occupy a Major Share
– North America has a high concentration of growing IoT technology with trends such as Industrial Internet of Things and wearables, coupled with the growth of smart cities are some of the primary factors responsible for the growth of LPWAN networks in the region.
– Many developments towards the growth of smart cities have been happening in the region which is expected to further increase the use of LPWAN in the region.
– Google’s Sidewalk Lab and Waterfront Toronto have been involved in building a smart city at Quayside area in Canada. Competitive evaluations for the existing smart city infrastructure are also leading to better implementation of the Internet of things and would boost the LPWAN market in the region.
Detailed TOC of Low Power WAN Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Need of Long Range Connectivity Between Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 LoRaWAN
5.1.2 NB-IoT
5.1.3 LTE-M
5.1.4 Other Types (Sigfox, Weightless etc)
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Professional Service
5.2.2 Managed Service
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Oil and Gas
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing
5.3.5 Logistics and Travelling
5.3.6 Other End Users
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Smart Cities
5.4.2 Smart Homes/Buildings
5.4.3 Smart Agriculture
5.4.4 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Semtech Corporation
6.1.2 Sigfox SA
6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.4 Ingenu Inc.
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 AT&T Inc.
6.1.7 Vodafone Group Plc.
6.1.8 LORIOT AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
