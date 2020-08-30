Luxury Packaging Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Luxury Packaging Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Luxury Packaging Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Luxury Packaging Industry. Luxury Packaging market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Luxury Packaging market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The luxury packaging market is growing as it has become identification for setting up a brand value. Generally used by high-end products, luxury packaging is used in healthcare and medical, FMCG, and household products.

Market Overview:

The luxury packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The cannabidiol or CBD packaging trend is spreading like a tidal wave through lifestyle and beauty markets. The market for luxury products made from the non-psychoactive parts of the marijuana plant is exploding and these labels are targeting luxury retailers like Sephora and Neiman Marcus, which will give new opportunity to increase the growth of market.

– Use of sustainable and bio-degradable packaging is a key driver for the market. Companies are gradually prioritizing sustainable development over everything else, as consumers are becoming more and more environmentally aware and are seeking out more sustainable lifestyle choices. Sustainable Make-up Box is produced by Giorgio Armani to enhance the awareness towards the eco-friendly environment.

– The growing demand for travel and retail chains that offer luxury and premium brands of various products is augmenting the growth to the market. Due to the rising popularity of the travel and tourism industry, services are enhancing the experience and value for money which enables consumers to shop premium and luxury brands at a discounted price. Cosmetics company NARS revealed it’s the first ever travel retail exclusive collection for the cosmetic product and jetsetter collections.

– However, due to reluctance of consumers and marketers to utilize heavy-weight and bulky packaging products and materials is a key challenge for the market. Luxury Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

MW Luxury Packaging

Progress Packaging Ltd

HH Deluxe Packaging

Prestige Packaging Industries

Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh Group

Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd