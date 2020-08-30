Meta-Xylene Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Meta-Xylene Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Meta-Xylene Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Meta-Xylene Industry. Meta-Xylene market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Meta-Xylene market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Meta-Xylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275306

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275306

Key Market Trends:

Isophthalic acid to dominate the market

– Isophthalic acid is an aromatic dicarboxylic acid, industrially produced by the oxidation of m-xylene, using the Co–Mn–Br catalyst system. Commercially, it is used as a component of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) copolymer, which is used in bottle resins and to a much lesser extent, for fibers. It is a white solid with a slightly unpleasant odor and it sinks in water.

– It has excellent thermal stability for low resin color, weathering, high heat distortion temperature, outstanding boiling, water and stain resistance, outstanding hardness, superior corrosion, and stain resistance.

– Isophthalic acid’s second major use is as a component of high-quality alkyds and polyester resins for industrial coatings and unsaturated polyesters, for fiberglass-reinforced plastics applications.

– Purified isophthalic acid (PIA) is mainly used as an intermediate in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, followed by polyester and alkyd resins (mainly for surface coatings) and inks, reinforced plastics, and packaging applications.

– Few other applications of Isophthalic acid are as follows: aerospace coatings, architectural coatings, automotive, building materials, coil coatings, construction chemicals, electronic connectors, equipment and machinery, lubricants, metal coatings, packaging components non food contact, paints and coatings, polyester (pet), process additives, protective coatings, refrigerator and coolant systems, sport drinks packaging.

– The above mentioned points are expected to rapidly increase the demand for isophthalic acid. This would, in turn, increase the demand for meta-xylene over the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– Residential construction spending in the country slightly fluctuated in 2017. However, the normal pace was restored gradually in 2018, when compared to 2017. With the growing construction industry in the country, there is an increase in the number of new homes.

– In addition, growth is also being witnessed in the housing repair and refurbishment activities. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies witnessed the remodeling expenditures for housing in the United States and reached USD 340 billion in 2018, exhibiting a growth of 7.5% over 2017.

– The United States is the second-largest producer of automobiles in the world. PET is widely used to replace parts in automobile, in order to reduce weight and wear and tear, by providing trouble-free performance for a longer span of time.

– The production of automobiles in the country has recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth slowed down to 0.8% in 2016, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. Moreover, the production of new motor vehicles in the country has decreased by 8.13%, in 2017, and reached a total of 11,189,985 units. And it increased by 1.1% in 2018 by producing 11,314,705 units. This increase in production of automobiles has increased the consumption of PET in the country.

– United states being one of the most developed countries in the world, penetration of meta-xylene is extremely high. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275306

Detailed TOC of Meta-Xylene Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful and Hazardous Effect of Meta-Xylene

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Isophthalic Acid

5.1.2 2,4- and 2,6-xylidine

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Avantor

6.4.2 British Petroleum

6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.4 Compania Espanola De Petroleos, S.A.U. (Cepsa)

6.4.5 Exxonmobil

6.4.6 Honeywell International Inc

6.4.7 Lotte Chemical

6.4.8 Merck KGaA

6.4.9 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC

6.4.10 Perstorp

6.4.11 Shell Chemicals LTD

6.4.12 Total Petrochemicals

6.4.13 Versalis SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Availability of Cheaper Feedstock through Increasing Shale Oil Discoveries

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Bluetooth Low Energy Module Market Top Key Players Data 2020 – Global Industry Segmentation by Types, Applications and Regions Forecast till 2024 with COVID-19 Analysis

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyurethane Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Micropipettor Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026

Healthcare AI Market: Global Industry Size with Trends 2020, Comprehensive Research by Development Status, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 outbreak

Manual Veterinary Examination Tables Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Kitchen and Toilet Lamps Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026