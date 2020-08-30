Moving Bed Bioreactor Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Moving Bed Bioreactor Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Moving Bed Bioreactor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Moving Bed Bioreactor Industry. Moving Bed Bioreactor market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Moving Bed Bioreactor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Moving Bed Bioreactor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Municipal Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

– The accumulation of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds by discharge of wastewater is one of the main causes for contamination in water bodies, such as lakes and rivers. For this reason, MBBR is being implemented by various countries to treat municipal wastewater.

– Recently, MBBRs invited increasing research interests in practice for municipal applications on a larger scale. Its application has undergone various degrees of modification and development. Moreover, as the carrier using in the MBBR is playing a crucial role in the overall performance, choosing the most efficient carrier could enhance the MBBR performance.

– MBBR is primarily used in municipal wastewater treatment of thousands of cities across the world. North America and Europe are adapting this technology at a faster rate than the other regions. The developed regions are active in adopting new technologies.

– As this is a new technology, the developed regions are using this technology to replace old technologies used in wastewater treatment plans. Wastewater in municipal treatment involves a lot of biomass. MBBR is one of the best solutions for the treatment of bio-waste.

– The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to continue the momentum of adoption of this technology. The successful adoption of this technology in these regions is also responsible for the adaptation of this technology in the developing countries.

– Hence, municipal wastewater treatment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, North America has accounted for the major market share owing to the presence of developed nations like United States and Canada.

– The United States market utilized MBBR from the 1990s and pioneered many research and pilot plants. As the country is home to various multinational manufacturing companies, the technology for the production of efficient MBBR designs is developed in this country. The designs are developed for multiple uses, such as municipal water treatment, processed food effluent water treatment, pulp and paper effluent treatment, etc.

– The United States is the one of the highest consumers of water in the world. The water usage in the United States for cooling purposes is estimated to be 360 billion gallons per day. Approximately 80% of the United States’ water and wastewater treatment industry is owned and managed publicly.

– The packaging market in the United States is driven by the higher demand from the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and medicals, retail bags, and other non-food related products industries.

– The healthcare sector has been one of the major industries in the country. It has been one of the most R&D intensive industries in the world. According to IFPMA , the share of the US pharma industry is expected to increase to 41% in 2020 on a global scale.

– Hence, owing to the increasing demand from the end-user industries, north america is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Lack of Freshwater Resources in Various Countries

4.1.2 Stringent Laws and Regulations on Emission

4.1.3 Inefficient Irrigation within Agriculture

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness

4.2.2 Lack of Funding for Improvement Projects

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Municipal Wastewater Treatment

5.1.2 Food and Beverage Industry

5.1.3 Pulp and Paper Industry

5.1.4 Packaging Industry

5.1.5 Healthcare Industry

5.1.6 Marine Industry

5.1.7 Poultry and Aquaculture

5.1.8 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) / COD Removal

5.2.2 Nitrification/De-nitrification

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.2 Degremont Technologies Ltd

6.4.3 Veolia Water Technologies

6.4.4 Applied Water Solutions Inc

6.4.5 Aquapoint Inc.

6.4.6 Biowater Technology AS

6.4.7 Headworks Inc.

6.4.8 Dow Water & Process Solutions

6.4.9 Evoqua Water Technologies

6.4.10 GE Water and Process Technologies

6.4.11 Ovivo

6.4.12 Siemens Water Technologies

6.4.13 Wock-Oliver Inc.

6.4.14 World Water Works Inc.

6.4.15 AqWise – Wise Water Technologies Ltd

6.4.16 Schlumberger

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand From Industrial Boilers

