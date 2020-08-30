Multi-Axis Sensor Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Multi-Axis Sensor Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Multi-Axis Sensor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Multi-Axis Sensor Industry. Multi-Axis Sensor market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Multi-Axis Sensor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Multi-Axis sensors with a single load cell measure multiple forces and moments simultaneously. These sensors provide multiple bridges which measure the applied force or torques along multiple vector axes precisely from one direction with a little force or moment.
Market Overview:
Multi-Axis Sensor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Incorporation of MEMS Sensors in Consumer Electronics Segment to Drive the Market
– Introduction of micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) has benefited the consumer electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. Since the growth of consumer electronics is rapidly increasing the worldwide MEMS market has entered the high growth phase.
– MEMS often encompass accelerometers, gyroscopes, and microphones. While high-end smartphones and tablets continue as primary markets for multi-axis sensors, wearables, gaming, navigation, imaging, and virtual reality headsets are rapidly growing.
– MEMS sensors are also quickly becoming an expected feature in portable and handheld consumer electronics devices, given the number of ways it can enhance usability.
– For instance, the ability to sense tilt, rotation, and gestures is becoming a standard feature of gaming peripherals. Portable devices are using MEMS to determine in which direction to display text and images so that users can view them from the right angle. Multi-axis MEMS sensors are hence adopted in consumer electronics to fulfill these requirements.
North America Account for Significant Market Share
– Owing to its technologically advanced industries and propelling consumer electronics industry, North America dominates the market. The US accounts for the major share in the North American market owing to the increasing smartphone and gaming consoles penetration in the country.
– Moreover, the increasing investments in the defense sector are also creating a need for gyroscopes and IMUs (Inertial Measurement Unit).
– Also, high-performance inertial sensors and systems is a dynamic market segment, as an ever-increasing number of platforms require stabilization, guidance, or navigation functions.
– Thus, with increased defense spending, technological developments can lead to innovations in various sensors.
Detailed TOC of Multi-Axis Sensor Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Technological Advancements Giving Rise to Innovative Products
4.3.2 Increasing Applications Based on Motion Sensing
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complex Nature of Integration in Existing Systems and Need for Ancillary Components
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 MEMS Gyroscopes
5.1.2 MEMS Accelerometers
5.1.3 Digital Compass
5.1.4 Motion Sensor Combos
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.4 Medical & Healthcare
5.2.5 Industrial
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.2 Parker Hannifin
6.1.3 L3 Communications
6.1.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd.
6.1.5 STMicroelectronic
6.1.6 Interface Inc.
6.1.7 Moog Inc.
6.1.8 Jewell Instruments LLC
6.1.9 HBM Inc.
6.1.10 Aeron Systems
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
