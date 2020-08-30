Next Generation Firewall Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Next Generation Firewall Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Next Generation Firewall Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Next Generation Firewall Industry. Next Generation Firewall market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Next Generation Firewall market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

A next generation firewall is a network security device that provides capabilities beyond a traditional firewall. While a traditional firewall typically provides stateful inspection of incoming and outgoing network traffic, a next-generation firewall includes additional features like application awareness and control, integrated intrusion prevention, and cloud-delivered threat intelligence.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275411

Market Overview:

The next generation firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. As more and more electronic devices in the world are becoming interconnected, the trend of IoT is increasing. This has given rise to the protection of the network infrastructure.

– Cyber attacks such as web-based exploit kits, malware, ransomware, application-layer attacks, and targeted threats, combined with the advancement of cloud technology and web-based applications have introduced additional layers of complexity in the network, as a result, traditional threat detection technologies and methods are proving insufficient to resist today’s modern threats effectively.

– To successfully protect their networks, organizations need a combination of advanced technical expertise, and trusted intelligence provided by the next generation firewalls.

– More and more electronic devices are getting connected to the internet, including, smart TVs, mobile devices, etc. As per a study conducted by Cisco, it has been found that more than 500 billion electronic devices are expected to be connected to the internet by 2030.

– It has also been seen that due to the enormous cost of setting up a data center and the high maintenance cost associated with it, enterprises are migrating from the use of data centers to the public cloud which is expected to drive the market growth. Next Generation Firewall Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Palo Alto Networks

Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

Inc.

Dell Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fortinet

Inc.

Barracuda Networks

Inc

Forcepoint LLC

WatchGuard Technologies

Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Hillstone Networks

Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Cyberoam)

Untangle

Inc.

Zscaler