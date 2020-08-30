Next-generation Storage Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Next-generation Storage Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Next-generation Storage Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Next-generation Storage Industry. Next-generation Storage market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Next-generation Storage market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Next-generation storage technology deals with an advanced portfolio of products and solutions which helps to store data across various end-user industries that include IT firms, Automotive industries, data centers, among others. With the increasing file sizes and a huge amount of big and unstructured data, IT companies are facing plenty of problems to deal in data management. The next-generation data storage infrastructure offers reliable, faster and cost-effective solution helps them to meet the demands of growing data storage.

Market Overview:

Next-generation storage market registered a value of USD 3.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2019-2024. With the sizeable and exponential growth in the digital world, there has been an accelerating development in the field of cloud computing, Big Data, mobile services, and social networking applications.

– The rapid switch from analog to digital technologies copulated with a large amount of data generated by people as well as the corporations are fuelling the global data growth.

– The current data storage technologies are enhanced to handle large datasets generated by various enterprises. These storage infrastructures offer reliable, faster, secure, scalable and cost-efficient solutions that are extensively being rafted to complex business environments and businesses to meet the demands of growing data storage to attain rapid and efficient retrieval of information, to ensure a consistent business model.

– The market for next-generation storage technology is all set to move into the Information Technology sector with an extensive range of applications across big data storage, enterprise data storage, along with the advancement in the cloud-based services. Next-generation Storage Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NetApp Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Toshiba Corp.

Pure Storage Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Tintri Inc.

Simplivity Corp.