Next-generation Storage Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Next-generation Storage Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Next-generation Storage Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Next-generation Storage Industry. Next-generation Storage market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Next-generation Storage market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Next-generation storage technology deals with an advanced portfolio of products and solutions which helps to store data across various end-user industries that include IT firms, Automotive industries, data centers, among others. With the increasing file sizes and a huge amount of big and unstructured data, IT companies are facing plenty of problems to deal in data management. The next-generation data storage infrastructure offers reliable, faster and cost-effective solution helps them to meet the demands of growing data storage.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275278
Market Overview:
Next-generation Storage Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275278
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Drive the Demand in the Market
– Growth in data is urging modern-day retailers to move increasing amounts of data to the cloud in order to take advantage of the clouds storage capabilities and accessibility. By investing in innovative cloud technologies, retailers can leverage Big Data to reduce operating costs, produce sales, and improve customer relationships.
– As the volume of retail data skyrockets, brands are relying more on the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. Combining cloud storage and Big Data analytics is enabling retailers to exploit reliable, real-time access across all channels, fuel data-driven decision-making from the C-Suite to the sales floor, and allocate IT resources for enhancing the customer experience across the E-commerce segment.
The United States is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
– The United States alone is home to around 898 exabytes, nearly a third of the global total. By contrast, Western Europe has over 18%, and China has 13%. Legally, much of that data itself is the property of the consumers or companies who generate it and licensed to companies that are responsible for it.
– Additionally, the United States also has some of the biggest organizations such as IBM, Amazon, among others, who rely on exabytes of data to perform daily computational tasks and help the business model perform without any disruptions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275278
Detailed TOC of Next-generation Storage Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Digital Data
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Solid-State Devices
4.3.3 Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Data Security in Cloud and Server-Based Services
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Storage System
5.1.1 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
5.1.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS)
5.1.3 Cloud Storage
5.1.4 Unified Storage
5.1.5 Storage Access Network (SAN)
5.1.6 Software Defined Storage (SDS)
5.2 By Storage Architecture
5.2.1 File and Object Based Storage (FOBS)
5.2.2 Block Storage
5.3 By Storage Technology
5.3.1 Magnetic Storage
5.3.2 Solid State Storage
5.3.3 Other Storage Technologies
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Retail
5.4.3 IT & Telecom
5.4.4 Healthcare
5.4.5 Media & Entertainment
5.4.6 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dell Inc.
6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.3 NetApp Inc.
6.1.4 Hitachi Ltd.
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Toshiba Corp.
6.1.7 Pure Storage Inc.
6.1.8 Nutanix Inc.
6.1.9 Tintri Inc.
6.1.10 Simplivity Corp.
6.1.11 Scality Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Ammonium Nitrate Market 2020 | In-depth Research of Global Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Business Growth Rate, Revenue, and Global Research Forecast to 2024
Packaging PET Film Market 2020 Industry Trends Analysis with Impressive Growth Rate, Worldwide Overview of Companies, Competitors Analysis, and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Alcoholic Spirits Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players Forecast 2020-2026
Cevimeline Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
EXTL3 Antibody Market Growth Analysis by Top Key Players 2020 Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value, Trends Analysis, and Company Profiles till 2025
Industrial Weighing Machine Market 2020 to 2022 Size, Share, and Global Growth Rate Analysis by Industry Overview, Leading Players, Market Opportunities and COVID-19 Impact on Industry