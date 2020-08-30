Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Industry. Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

This report studies the global Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

The upstream oil and gas spending in Norway is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2017-2019. However, the trend is expected to be reversed during 2019-2024 (a decline in CAGR – around 2% during the same period). Major factors driving the market are the increasing development of new oilfields and the lower breakeven prices. The divestment of government funds from the upstream oil and gas sector can act as a restraining factor for the market growth.

– Upstream companies see drilling in the Lofoten islands as crucial for maintaining petroleum production level in the coming years. Around 1-3 billion barrel of crude oil is estimated to be present beneath the island. Moreover, around two-third of Norway’s undiscovered resources, especially gas, is estimated to lie in the Barents Sea. As a result, exploration activities in the region are expected to shift toward the Barents Sea.

– The discovery of new small oilfields provides an opportunity for upstream oil & gas market in Norway

– In 2019, the investment in the Norwegian offshore oil and gas industry (excluding exploration) is expected to increase by 13%, to more than NOK 140 billion. A number of small projects received FIDs in 2017, as well as 2018, and are expected to come online in 2019 and 2020. Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

