OpenStack Service Market 2020: Business Trends, Emerging Technologies, COVID – 19 COVID Impact Analysis, Global Segments, Regional Study and Industry Profit Growth

Openstack Service Market Highlights:

Open Stack can be defined as a gamut of open source software modules which aids in offering a structure for creating and managing cloud infrastructure. In general terms, open stack is the next level of virtualization which assists in managing and organizing a pool of network resources and heterogeneous storage within an IT enterprise. Organizations incorporate open stack to manage SaaS delivery (Software as a Service), web hosting, cloud-based infrastructure, and many more. Many businesses are embracing open stack in their cloud-based solutions which extend several benefits like customization, cost savings, innovation in the product line, and value-added services.

Openstack Service Market in automation of cloud maintenance and provides help by offering remote vision of other storage devices in the cloud. Almost 70% of the businesses feel that open stack is essential to their cloud strategy to expand their existing KPI (key performance indicator).

The exhaustive study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) concluded that the growth in the demand for cloud based services and solutions are driving the open stack service market on a worldwide basis. The free accessibility of open stack platform, its wide adoption among small and medium enterprises, and easy deployment are propelling the market development of open stack service market. On the other hand, the lack of technological assistance and intricacy in deployment are limiting the market growth to a certain extent.

The Openstack Service Market is enduring an exacting period with its robust growth coming to an abrupt halt in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. MRFR report on the Openstack Service Market highlights the future prediction and the growth alternatives that can be created.

Major Key Players:

The global open stack service market is dominated substantially by key players such as Huawei (China), Canonical (U.K), SUSE (Germany), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), VMware (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Rackspace (U.S.), Red Hat (U.S.), Platform9 Systems (U.S.), Mirantis (U.S.), Bright Computing (the Netherlands), EasyStack (China), and others. The key players are continually innovating and investing in research and development activities to create a lucrative product portfolio. Some of the key innovators include Pactera Technology International Ltd. (China), Puppet (U.S.), Aptira (Australia), The Cloudscaling Group, Inc., (U.S.), Techblue Software Private Limited (India), CDI LLC (U.S.), AQORN (U.S.), Cyxtera Data Centers, Inc.(U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation:

According to the report published by Market Research Future, the global open stack service market is segmented based on organization size, component, deployment, region, and vertical. Based on organization size, the open stack service market is further segmented into small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprises. Based on component, the market is further segmented into services and solution.

The services segment is sub segmented into installation & integration services, support & maintenance services, and consulting services. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into the private cloud, hybrid, and public cloud. The open stack as a service is extensively deployed across several verticals such as IT & Telecommunication, government, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Based on geography, the global open stack service market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. North America represents the primary market share over the assessment period. The existence of key players in the region and the progressions in cloud technology are fueling the market in the region. Europe is likely to witness significant growth rate over the assessment period.

The application of private cloud among enterprises, acceptance of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy among businesses are stimulating the market expansion in this region. The growing demand for Big Data analytics is encouraging the market growth significantly. Asia Pacific region is expected to reflect decent growth rate over the review period. The surge in application of cloud services particularly in Japan is on the rise. The survey conducted in 2016 indicated that the application of cloud services increased up to 153%.

