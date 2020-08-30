Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Industry. Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
OSAT Providers are third party service providers of semiconductor assembly, packaging, and testing. Furthermore, factors like the type of packaging are going to play a crucial in adoption in different industries. Nearness to the supplier and distribution channel is an important aspect in the market and helps in cost and quality factor.
Market Overview:
Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Sector is Expected to Have Highest Growth
– The automotive industry is expected to hold a significant share owing to the increasing usage of automotive electronics in various process and functions. Infotainment systems, camera modules, body electronics, safety systems, and sensors are few applications for the application of OSAT solutions in the industry. Due to the continued efforts by the OSAT members, the industry has been able to address several severe environmental challenges related to vibrations and temperature.
– Moreover, the demand for a more complex system having the ability to process real-time data has increased. owing to such demand there are several subsystems within the vehicle which carry out multiple functions. OSAT firms have been able to design packaging solution semiconductors which have been able to perform under harsh conditions.
– Many OSAT players like Amkor have set up dedicated facilities which cater to only the requirements of the automotive sector.
China is Emerging as Major Market for OSAT
– China is currently the largest market for OSAT Market, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, the government here has recognized the potential of the market and have pledged, mentioned continued incentives and support for OSAT providers in their “Made in China 2025” plan.
– China is the home to companies like TSMC, ASE, who have partnered with tech giants like Apple, Hisilicon, Qualcomm, NVIDIA and AMD. Owing to the proactive actions of the government to support the semiconductor industry the PRC is emerging as a huge potential market and is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.
– The collaboration of Chinese companies with other established foreign companies is expected to be a development that might be observed in the region. The US and China, ongoing trade war tensions are expected to impact the market and may hamper the growth owing to such market impacting developments.
Detailed TOC of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Applications of Semiconductors in Automotive
4.2.2 Increase in IoT Devices
4.2.3 Increase in the Demand for Smartphones
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Cost
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Services
5.1.1 Testing
5.1.2 Assembly
5.1.3 Packaging
5.1.4 Bumping
5.1.5 Other Services
5.2 By Type of Packaging
5.2.1 BGA
5.2.2 CSP
5.2.3 Stacked Die
5.2.4 Multi-Package
5.2.5 Quad and Dual
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Computing
5.3.4 Industrial
5.3.5 Telecommunication
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
6.1.2 Amkor Technology, Inc.
6.1.3 STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.
6.1.4 Greatek Electronics Inc.
6.1.5 ChipMOS technologies Inc.
6.1.6 SK Hynix Inc.
6.1.7 LG Innotek
6.1.8 Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd.
6.1.9 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
6.1.10 UTAC holdings Ltd.
6.1.11 Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd.
6.1.12 Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co. Ltd
6.1.13 Walton Advanced Engineering Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
