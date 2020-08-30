Oxygen Gas Sensors Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Oxygen Gas Sensors Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Oxygen Gas Sensors Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Oxygen Gas Sensors Industry. Oxygen Gas Sensors market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Oxygen Gas Sensors market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
An oxygen sensor is an electronic device that measures the proportion of oxygen (O2) in the gas or liquid being analyzed. The most common application is to measure the exhaust-gas concentration of oxygen for internal combustion engines in automobiles and other vehicles in order to calculate and, if required, dynamically adjust the air-fuel ratio so that catalytic converters can work optimally, and also determine whether the converter is performing properly or not. Divers also use a similar device to measure the partial pressure of oxygen in their breathing gas.
Market Overview:
Oxygen Gas Sensors Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Sector to Occupy a Significant Market Demand
– Ever since its commercial availability, the automotive industry accounted for the major share of the demand for oxygen gas sensors. Oxygen gas sensors are majorly employed in automobile exhausts, to accurately measure the amount of oxygen entering the car cylinders. This instrument is used for managing the released emission of petrol, diesel, and gas engine.
– The general strategy of automobile engineers for meeting standards was to add devices to the car to identify and often reburn or chemically transform unwanted exhaust and emission gases.
– Automobiles consist of one or more oxygen sensors and convert toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction and are hence, supported by various government policies.
– Moreover, the industry is governed by strict policies and regulations employed by, both national and international authorities, making it mandatory to utilize these systems. The industry is dependent on oxygen sensors to meet the emission standards set by governments and concerned authorities.
– For instance, to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s stricter regulation of exhaust emissions, most gasoline-powered vehicles are equipped with catalytic converters.
Asia-Pacific to Mark the Fastest Growth Rate
– The automotive sector is expected to be the major driver for the incorporation of oxygen sensors in the region due to increasing automobile production. The regions automobile is expected to grow at 8% YoY growth according to OICA due to rising disposable incomes in countries like India.
– The region’s industrial manufacturing is also set to increase also due to developing economies and government initiatives like make in China and make in India. The growth of the industrial sector is expected to boost the oxygen sensors market due to its wide applications in the industrial sector.
– Chemical and Petrochemical have many applications of oxygen sensors the region is home to one of the biggest explorations in the world. For, Instance Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. includes four new underground oil reserves in 2019.
– Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical Corporation has chosen Topsoe’s Catox catalyst for cost-efficient control of volatile organic compounds (VOC) at their rubber plant in Zibo, China. The facility has two lines with a total capacity of 240,000 Nm3/h, which makes it the largest current styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emissions control project in Asia.
Detailed TOC of Oxygen Gas Sensors Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Regulations to Ensure Safety in Work Places
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness of Applications and Usage of Oxygen Sensors in SMEs
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Potentiometric
5.1.2 Amperometric
5.1.3 Resistive
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Infrared
5.2.2 Catalytic
5.2.3 Other Technologies
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Medical and Life Sciences
5.3.4 Industrial
5.3.5 Water and Wastewater
5.3.6 Smart Buildings
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Russia
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Mexico
5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.2 ABB Limited
6.1.3 Honeywell International Corporation
6.1.4 Eaton Corporation
6.1.5 Delphi Automotive PLC
6.1.6 Figaro Engineering Inc.
6.1.7 Advanced Micro Instruments Inc.
6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
6.1.9 City Technology Limited
6.1.10 General Electric Company
6.1.11 Hamilton Company
6.1.12 Sensore Electronic GmbH
6.1.13 Aeroqual Limited
6.1.14 AlphaSense Inc.
6.1.15 Control Instruments Corporation
6.1.16 Fujikura Limited
6.1.17 Membrapor AG
6.1.18 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
6.1.19 Francisco Albero S.A.U.
6.1.20 Maxtec, LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
