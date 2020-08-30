Packaging Automation Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Packaging Automation Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Packaging Automation Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Packaging Automation Industry. Packaging Automation market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Packaging Automation market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the study for packaging automation market is limited to hardware solutions of different applications used in a wide range of industries globally. The software solutions and after sales servicing is not considered for market estimation.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical Industry to Show Significant Growth

– Pharmaceutical industry is now more investing towards the packaging automation solutions to improve the production efficiency. According to The Evolution of Automation, produced by PMMI, less than 50% of the pharmaceutical and medical device companies have inline integration. Hence, there is a huge opportunity for packaging automation vendors in the pharmaceutical industry.

– A recent study by FDANews stated that around 80% of the deviations observed could be attributed to human error. Also, in the USA, 90% of the prescription have generic drugs but only generates 28% of the revenue of the pharmaceutical revenue resulting in increasing demand for small batch production. With the packaging automation, consistent quality even for small batch production can be achieved.

– The adoption of industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical industry has shown significant growth. Due to its ability for continuous process control for all the operations, including packaging provides analytical insights and helps in drawing quicker decision where attention is needed and reduces human interventions.

– According to the report by the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association in 2018, the filling and FFS type of pharmaceutical packaging machinery together covers more than 65% share.

North America to Hold a Major Market Share

– Due to the high penetration of packaging machinery in the region, North America accounts for a significant market share. The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken by the United States, to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped the country gain a competitive edge in the global economy by investing in packaging equipment used in the final line of production.

– The country also boasts of a strong export base of packaging machinery, which has contributed to its growth. Companies, like Bosch Packaging Services, have expanded their businesses by investing in various packaging sectors, such as confectionery, bakery, fresh food, frozen food, and pharmaceutical.

– The labor wage is one the largest expense for any business. Also, in 2018, According to the Economy Policy Institute (EPI), the minimum wage rose by in the US rose by 2.6%, which is the highest growth since 2008. Hence, the business organizations are pushed to comprise in its margin with the high competition in their market. The packaging automation enables the reduction in required labor hours for packaging and streamlines the process.

– The increasing pace of competition is forcing manufacturers to take steps, in order to reduce costs of their packaging processes, thus opting for automation.

Detailed TOC of Packaging Automation Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Focus of Manufacturers on Cost Cutting and Business Process Improvement

4.2.2 Rising Need for Supply Chain Integration

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Capital Cost

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Filling

5.1.2 Labelling, Decorating, and Coding

5.1.3 Case Handling

5.1.4 Bottling Line

5.1.5 Palletizing

5.1.6 Wrapping and Bundling

5.1.7 Other Solutions

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Toiletries

5.2.5 Industrial and Chemicals

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Mitsubishi Corporation

6.1.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.1.3 Kollmorgen Corporation

6.1.4 Swisslog Holding AG

6.1.5 Emerson Industrial Automation

6.1.6 ULMA Packaging

6.1.7 ATS Automation Tooling Systems

6.1.8 ABB Ltd

6.1.9 Massman Automation Designs LLC

6.1.10 Schneider Electric S.E.

6.1.11 Denso Corporation

6.1.12 Gerhard Schubert GmbH

6.1.13 Siemens AG

6.1.14 Beumer Group GmbH & Co., KG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

