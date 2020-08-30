Particle Size Analysis Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Particle Size Analysis Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Particle Size Analysis Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Particle Size Analysis Industry. Particle Size Analysis market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Particle Size Analysis market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Particle size analysis, particle size measurement, or simply particle sizing is the collective name of the technical procedures or laboratory techniques that determine the size range, and/or the average, or mean size of the particles in a powder or liquid sample. Particle size analysis is part of particle science and its determination is carried out generally in particle technology laboratories.
Market Overview:
Particle Size Analysis Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Laser Diffraction Technology to Hold Major Market Share
– Laser diffraction is one of the most prominent particle size analysis techniques that work on particles ranging from 10nm to 3,500 microns. Laser diffraction provides a result for the whole sample, rather than for individual particles. The immense demand for quality control in several manufacturing activities and increasing research activities are expected to drive the demand for laser diffraction equipment.
– Laser diffraction also suffers a fair deal of drawbacks. The analysis needs a high degree of metadata and extensive preparation. If the sample under test is a wet sample, the dispersion unit has to use a liquid dispersant to disperse the sample, in order to subject it to the laser beam.
– Further, increasing software applications that are providing required metadata on optical properties of samples and instruments based on the Fraunhofer approximation approach are expected to create huge opportunities for the laser diffraction technology over the forecast period.
Europe Region has been a Significant Driver for the Demand
– The European particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Significant factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and rising government programs and policies, which are motivating market vendors to invest in advancements in analyzing methods.
– The high rate of development of new analyzing methods, equipment, and protocols in the region is boosting the European healthcare and chemical industries to increase advancements in particle size analysis methods.
– The increasing government expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate cost-effective drugs is further estimated to develop a market for nanoparticle tracking analysis in the region.
Detailed TOC of Particle Size Analysis Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advancement in the Field of Nanotechnology
4.3.2 Increasingly Strict Quality Control Guidelines (Especially Pharmaceuticals)
4.3.3 Increase in Research (Due to Grants and Funding)
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of Analyzer Equipment
4.4.2 Competition from Sampling Labs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Taylor Dispersion Analysis
5.1.2 Dynamic Light Scattering
5.1.3 Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis
5.1.4 Resonant Mass Measurement
5.1.5 Laser Diffraction
5.1.6 Other Technologies
5.2 By Dispersion
5.2.1 Wet Particle
5.2.2 Dry Particle
5.2.3 Spray Particle
5.3 By End User Application
5.3.1 Chemicals
5.3.2 Food, Beverage, and Nutrition
5.3.3 Mining
5.3.4 Agriculture and Forestry
5.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.6 Other End User Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Malvern Instruments Ltd.
6.1.2 Horiba Ltd.
6.1.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.4 Microtrac Inc.
6.1.5 Beckman Coulter Inc.
6.1.6 IZON Science Ltd.
6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.8 Sympatec GmbH
6.1.9 Micromeritics Instruments Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
