Polyolefin Catalyst Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polyolefin Catalyst market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Film Application Accounts for the Largest Share

– Films are manufactured by either cast film or blown film extrusion technology. In cast film extrusion, hot plastic is extruded through a flat slit die onto a polished chill roll, where it is quenched, pulled to a second set of rolls to cool the other side, and then wound.

– In blown film extrusion, a tube of molten polymer is extruded through a die and inflated to several times its initial diameter, in order to form a thin film bubble. The resulting bubble is then collapsed, and used as a lay-flat film.

– Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE) is the major polymer among wide variety of polymers that are used in film extrusion. Other polyolefins that can be extruded as single layer or multilayer films include ethylene copolymers and polypropylene.

– The packaging market has been slowly moving toward lightweight and transparent materials. This has resulted in a growing demand for polyolefin films, which offer these properties and are very economical.

– Gradually, PVC films are being replaced by polyolefin films on account of them being safer for food packaging and durable over a wide temperature range. This industry has also experienced many innovations over the year, such as UV-blocking films, NIR-blocking films, fluorescent films, and ultra-thermic films, which has led to additional applications where these can be used.

– Polyolefin films are majorly used in industries, like packaging, agriculture, and construction. Continuous growth of these industries has made films the largest and fastest-growing segment in the application segmentation.

– Major companies producing polyolefin films are Sealed Air Corporation, PMC Group Inc., Asmaco Industries Limited, Yorkshire Packaging Systems, and Vijay Packaging System, among others.

China – Largest and Fastest Growing Market in Asia-Pacific

China is one of the fastest emerging economies, and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy. The range of Chinese goods includes cement, chemicals, textiles, toys, electronics, ships, rail cars, automobiles, and aircraft, among other products. Polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, are widely used in the production of these products. Thus, China has become a principal location for the manufacturers and exporters of plastic products. Currently, China is a major producer and consumer of polyolefins, worldwide. The demand for polypropylene grew by 4.7% in 2018 over the previous year. With the increasing demand for polyolefin, the country has witnessed expansion in production capacity to correspondingly meet the domestic demand. Liaoning Bora Petrochemical is planning to set up three new polypropylene and polyethylene plants in China, for which the company seeks technology from the Netherlands-based chemicals company LyondellBasell. The company is expected to adopt Spherizone and Spheripol PP process technologies and Hostalen ACP process technology for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) unit, which will hold total PP and PE capacity of 600,000 metric ton and 350,000 metric ton per year, respectively.

