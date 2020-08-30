Prepreg Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Prepreg Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Prepreg Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Prepreg Industry. Prepreg market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Prepreg market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Drive the Market

– Owing to the superior strength-to-weight ratio of prepregs there is high demand for prepregs from the aerospace sector. Prepregs (especially carbon prepregs) are increasingly being used to replace their metal counterparts, to manufacture interior and exterior structures, as the specific strength and modulus of the former are higher than most metallic alloys.

– Increased expenditure on specialized military equipment in the defense sector, due to the current increase in defense budgets and the resurgence of global security threats in key nations (such as the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and several Middle Eastern countries), is expected to boost the demand for prepregs.

– Robust increases of global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), year over year, are leading to an unprecedented level of aircraft production rates (which in 2018, were about twice the levels experienced a decade ago).

– Overall, a steady growth rate in the aerospace industry and increased applications of prepregs in military applications provide a great opportunity and growth potential for prepreg manufacturers.

United States to dominate the North America Market

– The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy in the world. The economy’s growth rate was 2.9% in 2018 and is expected to increase by 2.3% in the year 2019.

– The aerospace and the defense sectors of the United States are the largest in the world. Defense budgets are increasing with rising global tensions, in order to equip the armed forces with modern platforms.

– More spending in the defense and aerospace sector is likely to be seen in the coming years, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for prepreg in the United States.

– Major players in the United States are expected to increase their investments in the development of advanced prepregs for use in newer applications in industrial sectors, which is likely to lead to increased consumption of prepregs in the future.

– The automotive market of the United States (which is one of the largest in the world) has currently slowed down, while it is expected to grow at a moderately high rate in the forecast period, and the light commercial vehicles market is expected to grow at a moderately low rate during the forecast period. It is expected to drive the market for prepreg, significantly.

