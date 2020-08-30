Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Industry. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

The product lifecycle management (PLM) software market is growing which is helping in managing the lifecycle for complex products. The report profiles the on-cloud and on-premise providers of product life cycle management software and service for various industries. PLM software allows a company to manage information throughout entire lifecycle of product efficiently and cost-effectively. It includes processes from ideation, design and manufacture and disposal of the product in various applications such as retail, automotive, etc.

The product lifecycle management (PLM) software market was valued at USD 46 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 67.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. A great demand for robust data analytics software platforms in the industry is increasing and these trends have been augmented by the increasing adoption of IoT across the manufacturing industry. PTC’s Windchill is an instance of the PLM software embedded with analytics for discrete manufacturers looking for IoT capabilities, that can get their PLM solution up and running quickly with flexibility.

– Digitalization is transforming products from physical goods and tangible services into digital twins, which is exact replica of the physical product. Industry 4.0 is an important focus aiming at increasing competitiveness by targeting the reduction of production costs while improving product quality and production scalability by means of digitalization of product. SAP company is exploring digital supply chain scenarios where different suppliers submit offers directly to a blockchain platform to improve effectiveness across their business networks.

– The introduction of the cloud has had a significant impact on the PLM market. PLM in the cloud is a helpful tool for product data management because it allows manufacturers to consolidate information about product development, streamline change orders and requests and improve communication with suppliers. SaaS solution for companies are looking to increase collaboration, manage product data and improve workflows without heavy IT overhead or hardware commitments.

PLM software, however, is too slow as no proper planning for the network bandwidth, server configurations, system configuration, etc. are done. Also, lack of interoperability among dissimilar product versions coupled with low acceptance of PLM services by SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) is expected to hinder the market growth.

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Dassault Systemes Deutschland GmbH

Autodesk Inc.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

ANSYS Germany GmbH

Oracle Corporation