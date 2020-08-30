Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Industry. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The product lifecycle management (PLM) software market is growing which is helping in managing the lifecycle for complex products. The report profiles the on-cloud and on-premise providers of product life cycle management software and service for various industries. PLM software allows a company to manage information throughout entire lifecycle of product efficiently and cost-effectively. It includes processes from ideation, design and manufacture and disposal of the product in various applications such as retail, automotive, etc.
Market Overview:
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Production of Autonomous Vehicles to Drive the Market Growth
– Due to future autonomous vehicle penetration, developers working on autonomous vehicles have to face various and increasingly complex challenges, and consequently need to reevaluate their current processes and toolsets.
– Fully-functional autonomous driving systems will require some of the most complex software implementations that carmakers have ever faced combining a variety of data feeds (e.g. information from sensors, traffic data from the cloud, data coming from other vehicles or infrastructure), and tying it all into the vehicle’s electronic and mechanical components to create a network of onboard systems that all work together reliably without user input or correction.
– Integrated ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) and product development platforms such as codeBeamer ALM will be instrumental in modernizing development processes in order to tackle the challenges introduced by increasing product complexity, and the growing reliance of products on sophisticated software applications in autonomous vehicle sector.
– The increasing use of digital manufacturing and rising integration of IoT in producing autonomous cars is one of the key trends that is expected to drive PLM software market in the automotive sector, during the forecast period. Tesla has integrated ENOVIA (cPDM software) and CATIA (CAD software) with DELMIA to simulate the manufacturing facility and process in the manufacturing of its model.
– Siemens PLM Software offers a full set of autonomous vehicle solutions for all key technical domains from chip design to full vehicle validation. NX is one of the company’s strongest CAD tools, helping clients run their product designing activities on the software.
North America to Account for a Significant Share
– North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies which have provided a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, the region has the presence of several major product lifecycle management software vendors, such as IBM Corp. (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), and hence, there is a strong competition among the players.
– The automotive sector is growing at a significant rate in North America. As the economic growth of the region has a direct impact on the sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, PLM software is mainly used in the product development stage, which starts long before manufacturing begins in the automotive industry. It ensures advanced safety features, electronics, and embedded software content in vehicles.
– For instance, America Makes (a leading and collaborative partner in additive manufacturing (AM)/3D printing (3DP) technology and workforce development) chose to migrate to AWS and use the Siemens PLM Teamcenter solution for its digital storefront. America Makes has saved around USD 30 million compared to building an in-house solution, which has helped in creating new solution, by which it is helping in growing the PLM software market.
Detailed TOC of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Adoption of Digitalization to Improve the Production
4.3.2 Introduction of Cloud Technology to Consolidate the Information
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Interoperability Among Dissimilar Product Versions
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Solution
6.1.1 CAX
6.1.2 Discrete PLM
6.1.3 Process PLM
6.2 By End User
6.2.1 Retail
6.2.2 High-tech Electronics
6.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
6.2.4 Automotive
6.2.5 Other End Users
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.
7.1.2 Dassault Systemes Deutschland GmbH
7.1.3 Autodesk Inc.
7.1.4 PTC Inc.
7.1.5 SAP SE
7.1.6 ANSYS Germany GmbH
7.1.7 Oracle Corporation
7.1.8 Aras Corporation
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
