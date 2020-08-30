Pulse Flour Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Pulse Flour Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Pulse Flour Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Pulse Flour Industry. Pulse Flour market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Pulse Flour market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Global Pulse Flour Market is segmented by Product into Bean, Chickpea, Lentil and Pea. By Application into Bakery , Beverages, Extruded snacks and others. Other applications include Feeds, Meat Products, Soups etc. and the geographical analysis of the market has also been included in the report.

Global Pulse flour Market is projected to reach 25.3 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 10.48% in the forecasted period.

– One of the driving factor of the market is the increased applications of pulse flours such as feeds, pet food appplication etc.

– The fluctuating prices of the major pulses is also a factor that affects the market size and market growth.

– The higher production costs of the flour specific to various applications also hinders the growth of the market.

– Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest moving region in the global pulse flour market. The abundant availablity of pulses in the Asia-Pacific region is also a driving factor.

– Chickpea and bean based flours are the mostly used types of pulse flours. Pulse Flour Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

AGSPRING

AGT Food & Ingredients

Ingredion Incorporated

The Buhler Holding AG

Best Cooking Pulses Inc.

Groupe Limagrain

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (DSP)

GPA Capital Food Pvt Ltd