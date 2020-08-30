Roofing Membranes Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Roofing Membranes Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Roofing Membranes Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Roofing Membranes Industry. Roofing Membranes market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Roofing Membranes market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Roofing Membranes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275350
Market Overview:
Roofing Membranes Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275350
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– Roofing membranes are extensively used in the commercial segment, where the demand is majorly driven by increasing commercial construction across the globe.
– Roofing membranes find application in commercial areas, ranging from factories, railway stations, airports, company headquarters, shopping centers, theatres, schools, hospitals etc.
– PVC roofing is widely popular for commercial roofing application due to its attractive properties, such as its strength, durability, and lack of water permeability.
– PVC roofing systems can withstand up to 300 pounds per inch, i.e., 100 pounds per inch heavier than the industry-recommended 200 PPI.
– Along with this, PVC is more energy efficient due to its white color. Besides, with a life-span of 15 to 30 years, PVC roof also offers longevity benefit.
– With the growing commercial construction, majorly in Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern countries, the demand for roofing membrane for commercial application is expected to increase in these regions.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The usage of lightweight and faster construction techniques in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has increased the demand for the roofing membranes significantly in the region.
– In 2018, the residential construction witnessed noticeable growth in the United States. However, in October 2018, non-residential construction increased by 53 percent, accounting to a 21% boost in overall construction in the country.
– In Canada, two of the three largest cities have become hotspots for construction. The construction activities have been booming again in Toronto and Vancouver. Developers outlook regarding good returns on investment, particularly with high-density residential projects have been driving the construction activities in the country.
– In Mexico, renovation of affected properties due to the earthquake in 2017, and high housing demand is driving the growth of the construction sector.
– Hence, with such a positive scenario of the construction market, and the growing adoption of lightweight materials in construction projects, the demand for roofing membranes is projected to increase in the region during the forecast period.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275350
Detailed TOC of Roofing Membranes Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lighter and Faster Construction Roofing Materials in the European Region
4.1.2 Increasing Private Construction Expenditure in the North American Region
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Roofing Membrane’s Cost Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)
5.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
5.1.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.1.4 Modified Bitumen (Mod-Bit)
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Installation Type
5.2.1 Mechanically Attached
5.2.2 Fully Adhered
5.2.3 Ballasted
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Commercial
5.3.3 Institutional
5.3.4 Infrastructural
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems
6.4.2 DowDuPont
6.4.3 Duro-Last Inc.
6.4.4 Firestone Building Products Company LLC
6.4.5 GAF
6.4.6 Godfrey Roofing Inc.
6.4.7 Henry Company
6.4.8 Icopal Ltd
6.4.9 IKO Polymeric
6.4.10 Johns Manville
6.4.11 Kingspan Group
6.4.12 Owens Corning
6.4.13 pH plastics
6.4.14 Sika AG
6.4.15 Siplast
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand for Cost-effective Roofing Membranes
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
ERP software in Aerospace (Helicopter) Market Size 2020 Latest Trends with COVID-19 Analysis, Industry Share and Top Manufacturers, New Growth Opportunities with Top Performing Regions till 2024
Lithium-ion Battery Foil Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market: Global Industry Size with Trends 2020, Comprehensive Research by Development Status, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 outbreak
Welders Market Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Atelo-Gelatin Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Aviation Coating Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026