Semi-Trailer Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Semi-Trailer Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Semi-Trailer Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Semi-Trailer Industry. Semi-Trailer market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Semi-Trailer market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The semi-trailer market has been segmented by vehicle type and foot length.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275316

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275316

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Refrigerated-type Trailer

A refrigerated semi-trailer is designed to carry goods at a specific temperature. These vehicles are equipped with any mechanical refrigeration systems, powered by small displacement diesel engines, and utilize carbon dioxide as a cooling agent. The demand for frozen food products across the country has been increasing over the past five years. This spike has laid roots for the demand for refrigerated semi-trailers.

Great Dane Trailers, Wabash National, Schmitz Cargobull, Utility Trailer Manufacturing, Kogel Trailer GmbH, and Krone GmbH are the major players that dominated the refrigerated trailer market during 2018. The key focus of these companies is to design and develop refrigerated trailers with advanced technology and improved operational efficiency. In addition to this, third-party logistics service providers are increasing their trailer feet, due to the increasing demand for refrigerated trailers.

The companies are collaborating and developing technologically advanced products. For instance;

– Dearman System has collaborated with Paneltex for developing the zero-emission transport refrigeration. A transport refrigeration unit (TRU), powered by a secondary diesel engine, can emit up to six times as much nitrogen oxide (NOx), and almost 30 times as much particulate matter (PM). However, the Dearman TRU eradicates all emissions of NOx and PM, offering a significant improvement in air quality, along with reducing carbon footprint and noise.

– ABCO Transportation, a leading transportation service provider in Missouri (United States), offers refrigerated semi-trailers. The company has installed the latest technology to support the changing demands of the market. The vehicles provided by ABCO also ensure safety and have tracking equipment, such as GPS mobile communication and mobile scanning devices. ABCO has partnered with R+L Carriers, Paramount Freight Systems, and R+L Global, to expand its services to greater coverage.

Asia Pacific and North America – Largest Markets

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for semi-trailers and is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, followed by North America. The growth is primarily contributed by the increase in inland transportation, rising investments in infrastructure and construction activities, and continually increasing demand from the logistics sector.

Most of the heavy commercial vehicles in India are outdated and are due for replacement. Stringent emission norms will result in high replacement demand, driving the growth in the semi-trailer market.

Furthermore, the United States has witnessed positive growth in the commercial vehicle sales during 2015-2018, majorly owing to their growing operations in the e-commerce and logistics sectors.

Mexico, on account of increased exports and expanded domestic market, witnessed the fastest growth rate. The majority of the transportation in the energy, construction, automotive, and manufacturing sector happens through the road; semi-trailers, and due to their flexibility and versatility, they are more popular than full trailers, and are considered as the viable option.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275316

Detailed TOC of Semi-Trailer Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Low Boy

5.1.2 Flatbed

5.1.3 Refrigerated

5.1.4 Dry Van

5.1.5 Other Vehicle Types

5.2 By Foot Length

5.2.1 28-45 Foot

5.2.2 Greater than 45 Foot

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 East Manufacturing Company

6.2.2 Hyundai Translead

6.2.3 Kentucky Trailer

6.2.4 MAC Trailer Manufacturing

6.2.5 Manac

6.2.6 Wabash National Corporation

6.2.7 Great Dane

6.2.8 Pitts Trailers

6.2.9 Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc.

6.2.10 China International Marine Containers

6.2.11 Schmitz Cargobull

6.2.12 Krone Trailers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Anti-Seepage Film Market Size Forecast 2020 to 2026: by Development Share, Regional Trends, Industry Analysis by Future Growth Rate, Demand and Supply with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Vital Sign Monitoring Market Size and Share Forecast to 2024 | Global Industry Analysis by Dynamics Trends, Company Overview, Growth Factors

PFT Systems Market Size Forecast 2026 Global Impact of COVID-19, Research Report by Growth Technologies, Share by Companies, and Price Structure

Oil-free Dental Vacuum Pumps Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Heat Pump Pool Heaters Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact