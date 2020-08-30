Service Delivery Platform Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Service Delivery Platform Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Service Delivery Platform Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Service Delivery Platform Industry. Service Delivery Platform market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Service Delivery Platform market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Service delivery platform is a platform that helps in creating a structure that enables the operators in creating, delivering and managing services. This report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market by segmenting the market by type such as software and services and geography.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275389
Market Overview:
Service Delivery Platform Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275389
Key Market Trends:
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is Expected to Hold the Largest Share
– In order to provide enterprises with a centralized service delivery platform that deals in enabling them to aggregate external and internal services and provide a chargeback mechanism to charge business units for service consumption.
– For instance, HCL Technologies has invested in HCL invested in building a SaaS-based solution accelerator AGORA a next-generation services platform that enables, delivers, aggregates and distributes cloud and Machine to Machine (M2M) services for technology and service provider companies.
– The increasing adoption of cloud by the companies has opened up new potential for the Service Delivery Platform (SDP). For instance, in January 2016, Nokia launched its AVA cloud service delivery platform that uses machine learning and predictive analytics that provides intelligent services over the cloud which enables the operators to in boosting the performance of networks and in increasing the availability to remarkable levels.
– Software-defined Data centers are leveraging upon the Application Programming Interface driven automation and control which is an important factor contributing to the increasing customer usage and sales of hybrid colocation services.
– For instance, in 2018, QTS’s a leading provider of hybrid colocation and megascale data center solutions with its one Fully-Integrated API-Driven Platform announced improved sales momentum and efficiency enabled by SDP.
Early Adoption Has Resulted in North America Holding the Largest Share
– With connected cars gaining popularity in the region, they present a very lucrative opportunity for the SDP offering companies to tap this market. For instance, in January 2016, HARMAN International Industries (Samsung company) headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United States the premier connected technologies company for consumer and enterprise markets and automotive announced an Open Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform for the Connected Cars.
– The United States has been instrumental in modernizing its infrastructure and keeping the same view it has a plan to achieve this by investing in data centers. For instance, the U.S. Army is planning to spend up to USD 249 million to deploy private cloud computing services and modular data centers. As SDP has a great application in the data centers such investments would, in turn, boost the service delivery platform’s market.
– In order to ensure the governments are looking for options that ensure smooth and efficient service delivery to the public in new digital ways either through virtual assistants or third-party applications. This pose as a potential opportunity for the SDP offering firms in the region. For instance, Canada is looking to explore its government service delivery with Alexa, Google Home or any other platforms.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275389
Detailed TOC of Service Delivery Platform Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rise in Demand for Data & Content-Related Services
4.3.2 Growing Demand for High Performance Smartphones
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Investments
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Service
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Services
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of the Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of the Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
6.1.2 HCL Technologies Ltd.
6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.1.4 SGK International, Inc.
6.1.5 Meituan Dianping Inc.
6.1.6 QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
6.1.7 Accenture PLC
6.1.8 Telenity Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Natural Cosmetics Market Global Share and Forecast Research 2020 to 2024 Includes Market Size, Major Trends, Growth by Regions and Competitive Analysis
Cable Coating Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD) Market 2020 Global Industry Revenue, Key Strategies, Business Growth Rate by Size, and Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak Forecast to 2025
Food Grade Xylitol Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026
Defibrillator Accessories Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Positive Displacement Pump Market Size Forecast 2020 to 2026: by Development Share, Regional Trends, Industry Analysis by Future Growth Rate, Demand and Supply with COVID-19 Impact Analysis