Service Delivery Platform Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Service Delivery Platform Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Service Delivery Platform Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Service Delivery Platform Industry. Service Delivery Platform market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Service Delivery Platform market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Service delivery platform is a platform that helps in creating a structure that enables the operators in creating, delivering and managing services. This report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market by segmenting the market by type such as software and services and geography.

Market Overview:

The service delivery platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). In order to provide an optimized exchange of services between operators, service and content providers and users, service delivery platforms which are operator solutions provide a unified middle ground.

– The rising trend for ‘health system strengthening’ (HSS) has become instrumental in global health circles thereby boosting the service delivery platforms in the market. For instance, in August 2018, the International Decision Support Initiative (iDSI) a global network of health, policy, and economic expertise, initiated work on an important form of HSS that focuses on service delivery ‘platforms’.

– By customizing services for different industries, upgrading the delivery dispatch system, and improving delivery infrastructure companies are looking to establish more physical delivery platforms. For instance, in May 2019, China’s Meituan Dianping officially launched its “Meituan Delivery”, a global-delivery platform in order to extend service to more industries and more customers.

– In order to provide the telecom operators access to convergent, multimedia and “Web 2.0” services on their mobile devices companies are aiming to develop a service delivery platform that enables them to do so.

In order to provide the telecom operators access to convergent, multimedia and "Web 2.0" services on their mobile devices companies are aiming to develop a service delivery platform that enables them to do so.

For instance, in January 2017, HP announced an enhanced network platform HP SDP 2.0 incorporates software technologies for governance, management, and quality that help service providers take full advantage of the platform's service-oriented architecture (SOA).

