Shampoo Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Shampoo Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Shampoo Industry. Shampoo market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Shampoo market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Global shampoo market is segmented by product type into regular shampoo and dry shampoo. By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and pharmacies, online stores, and others.

Market Overview:

Global shampoo market is forecasted to reach USD 30.69 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– The dry shampoo product type segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, within the global shampoo market, driven by hectic working lifestyle, time constraints, the convenience of using these products and rising pollution levels.

– Increasing celebrity endorsements, rise in demand for natural and organic products, ease of usage and availability of small travel-size packs are the major trends observed in the global shampoo market.

– The global shampoo market is characterized by the presence of several brands with varied functionalities targetting specific consumer group thus, contributing towards the overall market growth. Shampoo Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

L’Oreal SA

Unilever PLC

Shiseido Co. Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Company

Church & Dwight Co.

Inc

KAO CORPORATION