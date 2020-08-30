Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Industry. Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
SiC (silicon carbide) is a compound semiconductor composed of silicon and carbide. SiC provides a number of advantages over silicon, including 10x the breakdown electric field strength, 3x the band gap, and enabling a wider range of p- and n-type control required for device construction.
Market Overview:
Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Power Integrated Circuits to Grow at a Significant Rate
– The power industry is one of the significant markets for SiC power semiconductors especially due to their high efficiency at low power. The growing adoption of solar power, which has long sold silicon carbide diodes to pair with silicon switches, is not only saving energy consumption but with small size, it is inventing many new applications too.
– The growing adoption of solar power is also playing a vital factor in the growth of SiC power semiconductors. For instance, in March 2018, Saudi Arabia and Japanese SoftBank signed a non-binding MoU to build the world’s largest photovoltaic (PV) solar project by 2030.
– Furthermore, the growing government involvement in promoting automation in the power industry would develop the market for SiC semiconductors too. For instance, in August 2018, California passed a bill to extend USD 800 million in incentives for behind-the-meter batteries.
Asia-Pacific Will Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period
– Asia-Pacific is dominating the global SiC power semiconductor market mainly as the region is dominating the global semiconductor market, which is further supported by government policies. Also, the region is the largest producer and consumer of consumer electronics and the demand for smart consumer electronic products is exponentially growing in the region.
– The region is also a huge market for renewable power energy, especially solar and wind. The national governments, especially in Southeast Asia are also playing a vital role in the adoption of solar infrastructure in the region. Growing government support is also attracting many foreign players in the region.
– Both power and automotive are major end-user industries for SiC power semiconductors. Hence, the growing advancement in the region is also fueling the innovation, which is further helping in the development of the regional SiC power semiconductor market.
Detailed TOC of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Consumer Electronics and Wireless Communications
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Battery-Powered Portable Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Silicon Wafer Shortages Globally
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By End-user Industry
6.1.1 Automotive
6.1.2 Consumer Electronics
6.1.3 IT and Telecommunication
6.1.4 Military and Aerospace
6.1.5 Power
6.1.6 Industrial
6.1.7 Other End-user Industries
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Infineon technologies AG
7.1.2 Texas instruments Inc.
7.1.3 ST Microelectronics N.V
7.1.4 NXP semiconductor
7.1.5 ON Semiconductor Corporation
7.1.6 Renesas electronic corporation
7.1.7 Broadcom limited
7.1.8 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd
7.1.9 Toshiba Corporation
7.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
7.1.11 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
7.1.12 Semikron International
7.1.13 Cree Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
