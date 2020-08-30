Smart Transportation Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Smart Transportation Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Transportation Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Transportation Industry. Smart Transportation market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Transportation market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Smart transportation is considered as the vertical application of IoT capabilities, and therfore refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in the transportation systems. These technologies are aimed at providing innovative services related to different modes of transport and traffic management. It enables the users to be better informed and make safer and better use of transport networks.

Market Overview:

The Smart Transportation Market is expected to reach USD 224.63 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.68% over the forecast period. The ever-increasing population of the world is leading to rapid urbanization leading to many problems, such as congestion and safety issues on the road. The need for sustainable solutions to counter these problems is gaining importance across the world. The emergence of cloud-based technologies and advances in Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Grid infrastructure (V2I) are making smart transportation a reality.

– As the global population continues to grow, an increasing number of cities are experiencing the challenges of accommodating its residents as well as the visitors. Congested roadways to increased emissions, these issues impact the health and well-being of its residents.

– Government regulations and initiatives are the most important drivers for the growth and development of the intelligent transportation system market. With growing road safety concerns and increasing auto thefts, governments across the world, especially in the US, Europe, Russia, China, and Brazil, are mandating the installation of factory-fitted telematics and safety devices in vehicles.

– Smart transportation IoT solutions augmented with smart city solutions enable government organizations and their partners to create safer, efficient transport infrastructure in cities by improving community resources and transportation for everyone. IoT solutions for smart transportation offers real-time visibility and accurate data, allowing the concerned city transport authorities and the organizations to improve efficiency while creating smarter, greener cities for its dwellers. Smart Transportation Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Cisco Systems Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

AVEVA Group plc

Siemens Corporation

Oracle Corporation

AGT International

Advantech Co.

Ltd.

Orange Business Services

ERTICO-ITS