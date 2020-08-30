Snack Bar Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Snack Bar Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Snack Bar Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Snack Bar Industry. Snack Bar market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Snack Bar market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Global snack bar market is segmented by product type into, cereal bar, energy bars, and other snack bars. By distribution channel the global snack bar market is segmented into, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.
Market Overview:
Snack Bar Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Demand For Plant-based Bars And Bars With Functional Claim
With the increased inclination toward plant-based products and vegan diet, there has also been a demand for vegan snack bars. Some of the prominent flavor components for plant-based snack bars include beet, spirulina, orange, peanut butter, brownie, and red berry. For example, in 2018, Clif Bar & Company launched an energy granola bar made with plant-based protein, in order to increase its share in the cereal bar segment. The product claims to contain 8g of protein and 27g of whole grain per 10 ounces, served in four distinct flavors, namely cocoa chocolate, white chocolate, macadamia nut, cinnamon almond, and blueberry crisp.
North America is the largest market in the global snack bar market
Americans are progressively becoming health conscious, which, in turn, is generating the demand for healthy foods. Snack and cereal bar manufacturers in the region are successfully meeting the rising consumer demand for the nutritious dietary snacks. Due to the high competition in the snack bar market in North America, the manufacturers are launching the variants of the snack bars to differentiate their products in the market. Repositioning of the products is the key strategy to serve the wide range of consumers and strengthen the consumer base, in order to gain increased market share. Protein and fiber form the key component of these snack bars. Millennial population and the baby boomers are the major consumers of snack bars in the United States. In this regards, in February 2018, Pepsico launched snack bar, with fruits and vegetables, in North America, the use of vegetables in the snack bar acts as the differentiator for the Pepsico’s snack bars.
Detailed TOC of Snack Bar Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Cereal Bars
5.1.1.1 Granola/Muesli Bars
5.1.1.2 Other Cereal Bars
5.1.2 Energy Bars
5.1.3 Other Snack Bars
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.2.2 Convenience Store
5.2.3 Specialty Stores
5.2.4 Online Stores
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Kellogg Company
6.4.2 Associated British Foods
6.4.3 General Mills
6.4.4 Nestle SA
6.4.5 PepsiCo
6.4.6 Post Holdings,Inc.
6.4.7 Cliff Bar & Company
6.4.8 Halo Foods
6.4.9 KIND Snacks
6.4.10 Mars Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
