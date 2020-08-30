Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Solvent Borne Adhesives Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Solvent Borne Adhesives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Solvent Borne Adhesives Industry. Solvent Borne Adhesives market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Solvent Borne Adhesives market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Solvent Borne Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Chloroprene Rubber
– Contact adhesives, based on chloroprene, have several performance advantages over substitute adhesive systems, in a wide variety of related applications, where quick, permanent, and high-strength bonds are desired.
– About one-third of chloroprene produced is used as a raw material for adhesives. Excellent adhesive properties and formulating characteristics at competitive prices against other adhesive technologies have contributed to the dominance of chloroprene solvent-borne adhesives in various segments.
– A substantial advantage of chloroprene contact adhesives is auto adhesion, which results in an instantaneous bond. It can also be formulated to provide a long exposure time before the adhesive coated substrates are combined.
– The US shoe industry was the first major industry to adopt chloroprene contact adhesives on a large scale. Although this market has witnessed a decline over the past 20 years, the global shoe industry is still the major consumer of chloroprene adhesives, especially in Asia-Pacific.
– Due to environmental, health, and safety concerns, chloroprene adhesive compositions are being preferred over their organic counterparts. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are expected to dominate the chloroprene contact adhesive segment of the market studied, over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific holds the maximum share and is expected to retain its share during the forecasted period, because of growing transportation and footwear industry in countries, like China, India & ASEAN economies.
– The willingness of various national governments of emerging countries in the region, to stimulate domestic activity amid trade tensions and the resurgence of investment are reassuring signals for domestic demand.
– The GDP of the Chinese and the Indian economy both are expected to grow more that 6% during the forecast period.
– All such aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the study period.
Detailed TOC of Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Automotive and Footwear Industry in Asia Pacific countries
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 Chloroprene Rubber
5.1.2 Poly Acrylate (PA)
5.1.3 SBC Resin Adhesives
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Building and Construction
5.2.2 Paper, Board and Packaging
5.2.3 Woodworking and Joinery
5.2.4 Transportation
5.2.5 Footwear
5.2.6 Electrical & Electronics
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Alfa International Corporation
6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.4 Ashland Inc.
6.4.5 Avery Dennison Corp.
6.4.6 Benson Polymers Ltd.
6.4.7 Everad Adhesives SAS
6.4.8 DowDuPont
6.4.9 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.10 Henkel AG & Co., KGaA
6.4.11 Huntsman Corp.
6.4.12 Jowat AG
6.4.13 LORD Corp.
6.4.14 Sika AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Recovering European Construction Sector
