Specialty Films Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Specialty Films market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Specialty Films Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Packaging Industry to Dominate the Market
– Rising use of barrier films in food and pharmaceuticals is driving the market for specialty films in the packaging industry.
– The advantages of specialty barrier films, like moisture resistance, very low permeability to air and flexibility are expected to drive the demand for barrier films in the packaging segment, especially in food and pharmaceutical packaging.
– The growing demand for packed ready-to-eat food products is also one of the key factors that is driving the specialty films market.
– In United States, the total retail value of packaged food has increased by 4% in 2018 over the value in 2017.
– Hence, the packaging industry is likely to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is one of the major regional markets in the global specialty films market in 2018 and the same is expected to register the fastest growth through the forecast period.
– China, which has the largest market for specialty films in Asia-Pacific dominated the market in this region.
– In China, the market is expected to register a growth rate of around 7% in the upcoming years owing to the increasing usage of specialty films in end-user industries such as packaging, electrical & electronics, transportation and construction sector.
– Rising middle class population, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle preferences is expected to drive the manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific region, which, in turn, is expected to drive the specialty films market through the forecast period.
– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Specialty Films Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Conduction and Insulation Films
4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Barrier Films in Food and Pharmaceutical Packaging
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hindrances for Multilayer Film Growth
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin
5.1.1 Polyester
5.1.2 Nylon
5.1.3 Polyacrylamide
5.1.4 Fluoropolymer
5.1.5 Polyimide
5.1.6 Polyolefin
5.1.7 Others
5.2 Function
5.2.1 Barrier
5.2.2 Conduction & Insulation
5.2.3 Microporous
5.2.4 Safety & Security
5.2.5 Others
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Packaging
5.3.2 Personal Care
5.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
5.3.4 Transportation
5.3.5 Construction
5.3.6 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 France
5.4.3.3 United Kingdom
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1
6.4.2 AkzoNobel
6.4.3 Honeywell
6.4.4 SABIC
6.4.5 Covestro
6.4.6 DuPont Teijin Films
6.4.7 Avery Dennison
6.4.8 The Chemours Company
6.4.9 Evonik
6.4.10 Inteplast Group
6.4.11 Kuraray America, Inc.
6.4.12 Toray Industries Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Technologically Advanced Materials
