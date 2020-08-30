Sports Nutrition Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Sports Nutrition Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Sports Nutrition Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Sports Nutrition Industry. Sports Nutrition market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Sports Nutrition market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Global sports nutrition market is segmented by product type into sports food, sports drink and dietary supplement. By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275397
Market Overview:
Sports Nutrition Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275397
Key Market Trends:
‘Veganism’ Trend to Accelerate Revenue Generation
Globally the mainstreaming of sports nutrition has not peaked and protein continues to reign supreme in the respective market space. Increase in plant-based diets has resulted in an increasing number of sports nutrition products being rolled out on retail shelves claiming ‘natural’ and ‘organic’, thus resulting in increased market revenues for sports nutrition products. For example, GHT Companies has introduced Vegan Life Nutrition (VLN), to provide nutritional supplements that are completely free of animal products. Vegan Life Nutrition created this supplement range to meet the growing demand for animal-free plant-based products.
Also, a Harris Poll conducted in 2016 found that approximately 3% of the U.S. population eats a strictly vegetarian diet, and about half of those are vegan. The bigger revelation was that 36% opt for at least some vegetarian meals on a regular basis. All of this points to an emerging trend toward a decreasing reliance on animal-based nutrition.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market
Strong fitness culture across the countries such as China, Japan, and Australia and the wide availability of sports nutrition products, with a plethora of brands on the market and constant new product launches, are some of the factors contributing towards increasing market for sports nutrition products across the Asia Pacific. Additionally, increasing dependency on social media marks a significant attribute in the success of sports nutrition brands, with the use of social media channels including Instagram and Facebook, as well as brand ambassadors having a strong influence on sales.
Furthermore, increasing government efforts to educate consumers on the importance of fitness is further adding to the overall revenues in the Asia Pacific sports nutrition market. In this regards, in 2016, the Chinese government introduced, the National Fitness Programme, encouraging consumers to take part in various sporting activities being held throughout the country, such as marathons.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275397
Detailed TOC of Sports Nutrition Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Sports Food
5.1.2 Sports Drink
5.1.3 Sports Supplements
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialty Stores
5.2.4 Online Stores
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Glanbia plc
6.4.2 PepsiCo, Inc.
6.4.3 MusclePharm Corporation
6.4.4 The Coca-Cola Company
6.4.5 Clif Bar & Company
6.4.6 Monster Beverage Corporation
6.4.7 GNC Holdings Inc.
6.4.8 Abbott Laboratories Inc
6.4.9 Multipower
6.4.10 GNC Holdings Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Top Key Players Data 2020 – Global Industry Segmentation by Types, Applications and Regions Forecast till 2024 with COVID-19 Analysis
Ultrasonic Baths Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Protection Films for Medical Devices Market Size Outlook 2020 to 2025: Market Trends, Segmentation, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 Outbreak
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026
Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Industrial Dust Collector Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026