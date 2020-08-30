Stearic Acid Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Stearic Acid Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Stearic Acid Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Stearic Acid Industry. Stearic Acid market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Stearic Acid market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Stearic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Stearic Acid Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Personal Care Industry
– Stearic acids are fatty acids that are derived from animal or vegetable fat oils after hydrogenation. It is widely used in the personal care and cosmetics industry as a surfactant and emulsifying agent.
– Stearic acid is generally used for the production of stearates, such as sodium stearate, magnesium stearate or calcium stearate, which is a component of personal care products. It is used in more than 3200 skincare and hair care products in recent times.
– Stearic acid has large number of applications in the soaps & detergent. It primarily fulfils the role of a thickener and a hardener, which helps the soap bar to retain its shape. It is because of stearic acid that soap particles are able to attach to dirt particles, loosening them so that they can be washed away with water.
– Furthermore, the growing awareness for personal health and hygiene along with increasing beauty consciousness is expected to drive the demand for stearic acid over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– The detergent and cosmetics industry is expected to contribute majorly in the use of stearic acid in the region.
– The market is supported by the leading global giants situated in the region, such as L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Unilever, and more.
– These companies are likely to expand production with growing needs and demand for cosmetics and detergents. The strong and robust cosmetics industry is driven by cutting edge in innovation and creativity.
– With the various R&D, expansions and investments in cosmetic products, the market for stearic acid is expected to grow at a significant rate in the region, during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Stearic Acid Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Need for Personal Care Products
4.1.2 Rising Application in Lead-acid Batteries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
4.2.2 Carcinogen Effect in High Concentrations
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Feedstock
5.1.1 Animal-based Raw Materials
5.1.2 Vegetable-based Raw Materials
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Soaps and Detergents
5.2.2 Textiles
5.2.3 Lubricants
5.2.4 Personal Care
5.2.5 Rubber Processing
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 IOI Oleochemicals
6.4.2 Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLK)
6.4.3 PT.SUMI ASIH
6.4.4 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals
6.4.5 Pacific Oleo
6.4.6 Taiko
6.4.7 VVF LLC
6.4.8 Emery Oleochemicals
6.4.9 Acme Synthetic Chemicals
6.4.10 Acme-Hardesty Paras Polymer and Chemicals
6.4.11 New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.12 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited
6.4.13 Chant Oil Co. Ltd
6.4.14 Protea Chemicals
6.4.15 3F Industries Ltd
6.4.16 The Chemical Company
6.4.17 Rugao City Shuangma Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.18 Dongma
6.4.19 Ruixing
6.4.20 P&G
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Advancement in Sunflower Oil Varieties Containing High Stearic and Oleic Acids
