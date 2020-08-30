Structural Electronics Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Structural Electronics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Structural Electronics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Structural Electronics Industry. Structural Electronics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Structural Electronics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The term, structural electronics (SE), refers to a next-generation based electronics technology, which involves the printing of functional electronic circuitries, across irregular-shaped architectures. SE is expected to replace bulky load-bearing structures within a circuitry, with smart electronic components which can conform to complex shapes, ensuring optimum space utilization. SE offers different and better ways of implementing electronic functionalities into the products.

Market Overview:

The structural electronics market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Improvements in 3D technology and the rise of IoT are the factors fueling the growth of structural electronics market. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and compact products. Structural electronics offer these advantages, thereby augmenting their usage in a wide range of applications.

– Structural electronics is replacing the old components-in-a-box approach with smart materials, such as smart skin, load-bearing parts, and e-textiles. The key capability of structural electronics is to reduce the weight of the product and is expected to disrupt the automotive and aerospace sectors.

– Advancements in material science to develop stretchable conductive materials, application diversity, and government funding are expected to play a vital role in driving the advancements in the Structural electronics industry.

– For instance, one of the largest Japanese car companies experimented a 3D printing of ultra-lightweight vehicle seats, based on bird-bone structure, and is expected to become the first 3D-PE (3D Printed Electronics) with electrics and electronics built into the seat.

However, lack of technological awareness is to hamper the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

