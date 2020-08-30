Thermal Imaging Systems Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Thermal Imaging Systems Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Thermal Imaging Systems Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Thermal Imaging Systems Industry. Thermal Imaging Systems market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Thermal Imaging Systems market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of our study for the thermal imaging systems is limited to the cooled and uncooled technologies and different forms of systems used for a wide range of applications globally are considered for market estimation.
Market Overview:
Thermal Imaging Systems Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Security and Surveillance to Occupy a Major Share
– Globally, there is a growing trend of rising crimes and violence; this has raised the budgets of the homeland security forces to procure the advance protective systems and gadgets. Modern warfare has become more asymmetric with an increasing number of non-lethal and lethal weapons.
– The ongoing battles with ISIS conflict in the Middle East, Indo-Pak conflict over Jammu and Kashmir, Syrian war are just a few examples. Also, increasing tensions across borders and between countries have led to an increase in the demand for IR and thermal imaging long-range surveillance in low-light conditions.
– According to SIPRI, the world military expenditure has reached USD 1.8 trillion in 2018, which is 2.6% higher than the previous year and 5.6% higher than in 2009. The rise in the military modernization program includes the application of thermal imaging systems.
– Terrorist attacks have been seen increasing for damaging critical infrastructure in many countries. To avoid such incidences the governments are investing for stringent surveillance with infrared and thermal imaging security systems.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom during the next five years.
– As ADAS (Advances Driving Assistance Vehicle) and AV (Autonomous Vehicle) platforms to become the future of the automotive industry, research has shown that equipping thermal imaging system will make the autonomous driving safer. Also, the declining production cost of thermal imaging systems with mass manufacturing will create the demand for thermal imaging systems in the recent future.
– Market leading companies such as DRS technologies, PixonImaging, and FLIR situated in North America. FLIR has invested 10% of its revenue on research and development in FY2018. It’s primary research and development includes the project of a thermal imaging system for autonomous vehicles
Detailed TOC of Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Demand for Military Modernization Programs
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Imaging in Perimeter Security
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Defense Budget is in a State of Flux
4.3.2 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Thermographic Inspection
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Cooled
5.1.2 Uncooled
5.2 By Form Factor
5.2.1 Handheld Imaging Devices and Systems
5.2.2 Fixed Mounted Systems
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Industrial
5.3.2 Security and Surveillance
5.3.3 Thermography
5.3.4 Consumer Electronics
5.3.5 Transportation
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc.
6.1.2 L3 Technologies, Inc.
6.1.3 Ulis S.A.S.
6.1.4 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.1.5 Raytheon Company
6.1.6 Lockheed Martin
6.1.7 Fluke Corporation
6.1.8 BAE Systems PLC
6.1.9 Leonardo DRS, Inc.
6.1.10 Sofradir SAS
6.1.11 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd
6.1.12 Testo SE & Co. KGaA
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
