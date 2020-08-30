Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Water Automation & Instrumentation Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Water Automation & Instrumentation Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Water Automation & Instrumentation Industry. Water Automation & Instrumentation market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Water Automation & Instrumentation market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The water automation system & instrumentation is based on real-time operating systems and programming toolkit that solves the current global issues, such as potable water shortage, poor water quality, and high processing, process monitor, energy savings and supply costs.
Market Overview:
Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Pressure Transmitter to Witness a Significant Growth Rate
– A pressure transmitter provides diagnostic functions which include monitor heat traces and detecting blockage in lines for the process interface. Typically, these transmitters measure absolute pressure, differential pressure, and temperature. In many cases, these values to produce a mass flow measurement.
– There are three types of pressure measurements, gauge pressure, absolute pressure, and differential pressure. Pressure transmitters measures all three types of pressures, the output signal is measured through current (4 to 20mA) rather than the voltage.
– The pressure transmitters that are available in wireless and becoming more engaging, especially for new installations. A Wireless transmitter is installed in hard to reach locations, and they typically offer lower installation costs by eliminating wiring costs.
– The end users where pressure transmitters are widely used include water consumption & wastewater, oil & gas, chemical, refining, and power.
– For water consumption that is increasing exponentially across various countries, particularly different types of pressure transmitters such as suspension, submersible, hydrostatic, differential pressure transmitters are used for water level measurement. In Germany, per capita water consumption is increasing significantly demanding the usage of pressure transmitter in the market.
North America to Account for Significant Market Share
– North America has invested significantly in wastewater treatment and has also committed a lot more money to expand the existing projects and start new projects. The region houses some major plants like Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant, Stickney Water Reclamation Plant, etc. which are some of the largest treatment plants in the world.
– These treatment plants are looking to make their process as efficient as possible and ensure no water loss or pollution. In order to keep up with the growing demands, these plants are adopting water automation and instrumentation techniques.
– Similarly, the Department of Environment Protection, New York City, manages a significant number of programs to address some pressing concerns, which threaten the United States’ Water environment.
– The country has seen increasing adoption of pollution control programs such as “The industrial pretreatment program”, “PERC reduction program,” which involve the cleaning of perchloroethylene discharges in the sewer systems.
Detailed TOC of Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Regulation to Save Water Resources & Energy
4.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Smart Water Technologies
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate Instrumentation
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Water Automation Solution
5.1.1 DCS
5.1.2 SCADA
5.1.3 PLC
5.1.4 IAM
5.1.5 HMI
5.1.6 Other Water Automation Solutions
5.2 By Water Instrumentation Solution
5.2.1 Pressure Transmitter
5.2.2 Level Transmitter
5.2.3 Temperature Transmitter
5.2.4 Liquid Analyzers
5.2.5 Gas Analyzers
5.2.6 Leakage Detection Systems
5.2.7 Density Measurement
5.2.8 Other Water Instrumentation Solutions
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Chemical
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Food & Beverages
5.3.4 Utilities
5.3.5 Paper & Pulp
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Group
6.1.2 Siemens AG
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 GE Corporation
6.1.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
6.1.6 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
6.1.7 Emerson Electric
6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
6.1.9 Endress + Hauser Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.10 Eurotek India
6.1.11 Phoenix Contact
6.1.12 NALCO
6.1.13 MJK Automation
6.1.14 Blue Water Automation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
