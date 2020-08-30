Xylene Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Xylene Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Xylene Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Xylene Industry. Xylene market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Xylene market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Xylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275302

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275302

Key Market Trends:

Solvent Application to Dominate the Market

– Majority of xylene is used as a solvent for rubber, leather, and printing industries. Other various applications of xylene include chemical intermediates, and blending agents for high-motor and aviation fuels and breathing devices (inhalers).

– It’s very good at dissolving compounds that dissolve poorly in water. Its ability to do so stems from its properties and its chemical structure. Xylene is volatile which means it evaporates readily. For this reason, it is used in situations where the manufacturer needs to dissolve a compound but then evaporate the solvent.

– It is a good cleaning agent for silicon wafers, steel, and is also used to sterilize several substances. Xylene is used as a feedstock in the production of petrol, gasoline, and jet fuel.

– It is also used as a concrete sealer, in laboratories to make baths with dry ice, in order to cool reaction vessels, and as a solvent to remove synthetic immersion oil from the microscope objective in light microscopy.

– Thus from the aforementioned points, a progressive scope for solvents segment of xylene market is seen in the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– The United States ranks among the top three countries across the world in consumption of xylene. The rapid growth for xylene in the United States has been majorly driven by ample construction activities, which are being supported by the growing economy.

– In 2017, the annual GDP growth rate of the United States grew from 2.7%. In 2018, the annual GDP growth rate was 2.9%, and the GDP is further expected to record similar growth in 2019, with the industrial and construction sectors accounting for approximately 50% of the GDP.

– The United States is the second largest producer of automobiles in the world. The production of automobiles in the country has recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth slowed down to 0.8% in 2016, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. Moreover, the production of new motor vehicles in the country has decreased by 8.13% in 2017 and reached a total of 11,189,985 units. In 2018, it has increased by 1.1% and reached a total of 11,314,705 units.

– This surge has increased the consumption of paints and coatings and adhesives in the country in recent times and this has further increased consumption of xylene.

– The construction industry in the United States has witnessed rapid growth in 2018 as a result of increased private sector spending on residential construction.

– Thus with the rapid growth in building and construction, automotive, and other industries the market for xylene is expected to rapidly increase in the United States, over the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275302

Detailed TOC of Xylene Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Rapidly Growing End-user Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxic Effects of Xylene and its Types

4.2.2 Increase in Consumer Awareness Regarding the Use of Plastic-free Products

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Ortho-Xylene

5.1.2 Meta-Xylene

5.1.3 Para-Xylene

5.1.4 Mixed Xylene

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Solvent

5.2.2 Monomer

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Plastics and Polymers

5.3.2 Paints and Coatings

5.3.3 Adhesives

5.3.4 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 BP PLC

6.4.3 Braskem

6.4.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

6.4.8 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.9 LOTTE Chemical Corporation

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

6.4.11 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.12 SK global chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.13 S-Oil Corporation

6.4.14 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Cheaper Feedstock through Shale Oil Discoveries

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

EGR Tube Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026

Respirator Filter Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Air-oxygen Mixers Market Size Expansion by Prominent Players, Industry Share, Global Industry Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Report Includes COVID-19 Impact on Industry

Simvastatin Drug Market 2020 Global Industry Revenue, Key Strategies, Business Growth Rate by Size, and Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak Forecast to 2025

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Cassette Seal Equipment Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry