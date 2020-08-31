2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Completely Different Segments, Forecast- 2026 

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market report covers the COVID 19 impact analysis on key drivers influencing market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by key players and the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market as a whole. The complete profile of the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Perstorp, OXEA, KH Neochem, Eastman, BASF, DOW, Elekeiroz, Shenyang Zhangming, Qingan, JXDC ) is mentioned such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Supply, Future Strategies, and The Technological Developments that they are making are also included within this 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market report. The historical data from 2012 to 2020 and forecast data from 2020 to 2026.

Scope of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: 2-Ethylhexoic acid (2-EHA) is a dense, clear, colorless to yellow, high boiling liquid, with a faint specific odor. It is immiscible with water, but miscible with almost all conventional organic solvents. It is mainly used as a chemical intermediate for the manufacture of polyvinylchloride (PVC) stabilizers, plasticizers, coating driers, synthetic lubricants, catalyst and pharmaceuticals. The main application is the metallic salts of 2-ethylhexanoic acid, and they are used as driers for odorless paints, inks, varnishes, and enamels. Cobalt and manganese are the most important driers.Currently, Butyraldehyde method and octanol method are the main manufacture technologies for 2-ethylhexanoic acid. The main technology is butyraldehyde method in Europe, USA and Japan, however, octanol method is the main technology in China. Butyraldehyde is the main material for butyraldehyde method and octanol, sodium hydroxide for octanol method. Most manufacturers produce raw materials by themselves. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is mainly applied in paint driers, ester type lubricants, plasticizers, PVC stabilizers, catalysts, pharmaceuticals and other industries, of which paint driers industry occupies the largest share.Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market size will increase to 600 Million US$ by 2025, from 580 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid.

☯ Paint driers

☯ Ester type lubricants

☯ Plasticizers

☯ PVC stabilizers

☯ Catalysts

☯ Pharmaceuticals

☯ Others

☯ Butyraldehyde method

☯ Octanol method

☯ Others

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Other Regions

