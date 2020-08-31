The “3D Bioprinting Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of 3D Bioprinting industry by types, applications, regions. It shows 3D Bioprinting market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, 3D Bioprinting market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

3D Bioprinting market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

3D Bioprinting market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the 3D Bioprinting market report provides an in-depth insight into 3D Bioprinting industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

3D bioprinting is an emerging field represented by various biologically applied deposition and assembling systems, which include direct writing, photolithography, microstamping, extrusion, laser writing, stereolithography, electro-printing, microfluidics, and inkjet deposition.<

Key Market Trends:

Drug Testing to Hold Major Share

3D bioprinters are of the highest importance for drug testing and clinical trials applications expected to drastically reduce the need for animal trials (therefore not only being ethically beneficial but also being cost-effective).

Traditionally, clinical trials for new drug development involved testing on animals with artificially induced affected tissues. With the advent of 3D bioprinting, drug developers will be able to address the complications associated with human clinical trials of new drugs, by identifying them in a short period (since these can be tested with human-like 3D printed tissues).

Thus, they are expected to reduce the losses incurred during late-stage failures. The regulatory agency of the United States Food and Drug Administration has already started to consider integrating alternatives for drug safety and efficacy assessment, providing scope for the market. Companies like Organovo (US based) were instrumental in the development of 3D bioprinter able to develop liver and kidney tissue for drug discovery applications.

Cosmetic companies are also potential buyers of the bioprinter technology. In 2013, the European Union prohibited the use of cosmetics developed by animal testing. Prohibition of retailing products tested abroad on animals was also levied. Such regulations have accelerated the use of alternatives like bioprinting.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for 3D bioprinting, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for 3D bioprinting, huge scope of 3D printing in medical services, increasing R&D for 3D printing, and government support and tax incentives. The growing number of cancer cases and the increasing the number of cancer treatments in the region are also expected to fuel the adoption of 3D bioprinting technology. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the cancer rate is the highest in Australia and New Zealand in the world.

