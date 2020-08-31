3D Concrete Paintings Market: Emerging Trends, Market Status, Rising Demand, Strategic Management, Market Competition, 2028

Research Nester released a report titled “3D Concrete Paintings: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the 3D concrete paintings market in terms of market segmentation by mix type, by technique, by offering, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

3D concrete printing is a manufacturing process used to fabricate buildings and construction components previously not possible with traditional concrete. Owing to its various applications and added advantages to the end users, the global 3D concrete paintings market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Based on mix type, the market is segmented into shotcrete, ready-mix concrete, lime crete and others, out of which, the leading market share is estimated to be held by ready-mix concrete during the forecast period. This can be attributed to ready-mix concrete being the preferred mix type by masons as a result of its less setting time.

Geographically, the global 3D concrete paintings market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in North America is predicted to hold the leading share on account of presence of leading market players in the region which manufacture and market 3D concrete printing machinery. Additionally, the development of ecofriendly solutions to minimize carbon emissions from construction activities amid growing pollution in Asia pacific is expected to raise the growth.

Rapid Urbanization and Cost-affordable housing to Boost the Market Growth

The demand for 3D concrete painting is high owing to the rising inclination towards cost affordable housing which is driven by rapid urbanization in developing countries. Additionally, various government housing bodies across the world are raising awareness and offering initiatives related to adopting ecofriendly solutions in an attempt to curb CO2 emissions from construction activities. According to the World Bank, in 2018, 55.27% of total population on the planet was estimated to live in urban areas. Such factors are anticipated to significantly drive the market growth. However, high cost of the 3D concrete printing machinery is estimated to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global 3D concrete printing market which includes company profiling of Apis Cor., CyBe Construction, Sika AG, Yingchuang Building Techniqu（Shanghai）Co.Ltd. (WinSun), Skanska, DUS, Fosters + Partners, LafargeHolcim and Balfour Beatty.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global 3D concrete printing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

