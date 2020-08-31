3D Printing Materials Market Global Demand, Business Opportunities, Size and Share Estimation by 2026

The global 3D Printing Materials Market size is projected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Extensive utilization of 3D printing materials in aerospace industry will be one of the main growth-drivers for this market, according to the Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Others), By End-Users (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The aerospace industry has been harnessing the power of 3D printing technology for the past few decades. 3D printing materials are commonly used in this industry to build design prototypes through processes such as material jetting and SLA. Furthermore, organizations such as NASA and the Air Force also use surrogate parts that developed via 3D printing to act as placeholder parts, replicating components that are later installed during the finally assembly. Thus, this additive technology and its materials have high demand in aerospace and are likely to remain so in the foreseeable future.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on 3D Printing Materials Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/3d-printing-material-market-102296

Regional Analysis

Strong Funding for Industrial R&D to Propel the Market in North America

North America is anticipated to dominate the 3D printing materials market share during the forecast period in terms of revenue and size. In 2018, the region’s market size was at USD 0.58 billion owing to the surging demand for 3D printing in the aerospace, defence, and medical industries. This demand is rooted in the fact that this technology is both energy-efficient and cost-effective. In Europe, additive manufacturing is being heavily employed to produce implants and prosthetics for the healthcare sector. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive rate on account of wide usage of 3D printing materials in various end-user industries, including automotive, healthcare, and military.

Quick Buy – 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102296

List of Companies Profiled in the 3D Printing Materials Market Report:

American Elements

Covestro AG

Höganäs AB

GE Additive

Royal DSM N.V.

EOS GmbH

Materialise NV

Stratasys Ltd.

Solvay

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

ExOne

Arkema

3D Systems, Inc.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/3d-printing-material-market-102296



Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

High Strength Steel Market Size Analysis to 2026

Bioplastics Market Size Analysis to 2026

Zeolite Market Size Analysis to 2026

Glycolic Acid Market Size Report 2020 – 2026