Competitor Analysis:

3PL market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

3PL market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the 3PL market report provides an in-depth insight into 3PL industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The global 3PL market covers the players actively operating in the 3PL segments, like domestic and international transportation, value added warehousing, and end users catered to by the market, like consumer and retail, automotive, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and other industrial activity sectors.

Key Market Trends:

Growing World Trade

Global trade recorded its highest growth rate in six years in 2017, both in volume and value terms. Merchandise trade volume, as measured by the average of exports and imports, grew by 4.7%, marking the first annual increase in excess of 3.0%, since 2011. The dollar value of merchandise exports rose by 11%, to USD 17.73 trillion, while commercial services exports increased by 8% to USD 5.2 trillion. Merchandise trade growth in 2017 was up sharply from 2016, when trade volume grew by just 1.8%, the smallest increase since the financial crisis of 2008. Strong growth in trade volume in 2017 was driven primarily by cyclical factors, as world growth in GDP at market exchange rates rose to 3.0% from 2.3% the previous year. This economic activity was driven by increased investment spending, particularly in the United States, and rising consumption, notably in Japan. Meanwhile, China and the European Union maintained a steady rate of expansion, providing a solid base for the global demand.

World merchandise trade growth is expected to remain strong in 2019, after posting its largest increase in six years in 2017. Growth is expected to be moderate to 4.0% in 2019. Trade volume growth was the strongest in 2017, since 2011. Looking at the situation in value terms, growth rates in current US dollars in 2017 (10.7% for merchandise exports, 7.4% for commercial services exports) were even stronger, reflecting both increasing quantities and rising prices. World real GDP at market exchange rates grew by 3.2% in 2018 and is expected to grow by 3.1% in 2019. Brighter prospects reflect not only investment and employment gains, but also improved business and consumer confidence, as measured by OECD business cycle indicators.

The acceleration of world merchandise trade volume growth to 4.7% in 2017 from 1.8% in 2016 was broad based, driven by rising import demand across regions, but most notably in Asia. The largest gains were recorded on the import side in developing economies, where trade growth surged to 7.2% in 2017 from 1.9% in 2016. Import demand also picked up in developed countries, albeit less dramatically, as merchandise trade growth in volume terms increased to 3.1% in 2017 from 2.0% in 2016. Meanwhile, merchandise exports grew by 3.5% in developed countries and 5.7% in developing countries last year, up from 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively, in the previous year. This growing trade is a major driver for the 3PL market, as it helps manage the trade functions effectively.

APAC is a Major Region for 3PL Market

Asia was the top contributor to trade growth in volume terms in 2017, growing by 8%. Asia saw steady year-on-year growth in imports throughout 2017. Asia recorded the highest growth in merchandise trade volume in 2017 for exports (6.7%) and imports (9.6%), following two years of modest expansion. The region contributed 2.3% to the global growth of 4.5% in 2017, or 51% of the total increase. Asia also contributed 2.9% to the world import growth of 4.8%, or 60% of the overall increase. In 2017, Asia-Pacific’s third-party logistics market was estimated to be USD 329.3 billion.

Detailed TOC of 3PL Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Technological Developments in Logistics Sector

4.3 Insight on E-commerce Business

4.4 Demand From Other Segments, such as CEP, Last Mile Delivery, Cold Chain Logistics Etc.

4.5 General Trends in Warehousing Market

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6.6 Market Drivers

4.6.7 Market Restraints

4.6.8 Market Opportunities

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Services

5.1.1 Domestic Transsportation Management

5.1.2 International Transportation Management

5.1.3 Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

5.2 End Users

5.2.1 Consumer and Retail (Covers E-commerce, Apparel, and Garment Sectors, Perishables, etc.)

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Other Industrial Activity Sectors

5.2.5 Rest of the Market

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 South America

5.3.2.1 Brazil

5.3.2.2 Argentina

5.3.2.3 Rest of South America

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Singapore

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Vietnam

5.3.3.7 Australia

5.3.3.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 South Africa

5.3.4.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.4.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.4 Egypt

5.3.4.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 Europe

5.3.5.1 Germany

5.3.5.2 Spain

5.3.5.3 France

5.3.5.4 Russia

5.3.5.5 United Kingdom

5.3.5.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Agility

6.3.2 Ceva Logistics

6.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics

6.3.4 DHL

6.3.5 Nippon Express

6.3.6 Yusen Logistics

6.3.7 TNT Express

6.3.8 Kerry Logistics

6.3.9 CH Robinson

6.3.10 AmeriCold Logistics

6.3.11 FedEx Corporation

6.3.12 KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

6.3.13 MAERSK

6.3.14 DSV

6.3.15 Panalpina

6.3.16 Geodis*

6.4 SUMMARY OF KEY AND ACTIVE LOCAL PLAYERS IN THE MARKET

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 TRANSPORT AND STORAGE SECTOR STATISTICS AT MACROECONOMIC LEVEL

