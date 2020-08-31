The “Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

Acute ischemic stroke is defined as the loss of function in certain parts of the brain, due to lack of blood supply to the brain. The market is segmented on the basis of the type of diagnostic and geography.

Ischemic strokes occur when the supply of the blood is insufficient, due to which brain cells die and brain function is impaired. Blockage of the blood vessel or bleeding can be some of the causes of ischemic stroke.

Key Market Trends:

The Computerized Tomography (CT) Segment Led the Global Market in 2018

Imaging studies are used in ischemic diagnosis for the detection of hemorrhage in the acute stroke patient, in order to assess the degree of brain injury and to identify the vascular lesion responsible for the ischemic deficit. Some advanced CT and MRI technologies are able to distinguish between brain tissue that is irreversibly infracted and that which is potentially salvageable, thereby allowing better selection of patients likely to benefit from therapy. In 2018, the leading diagnostic segment was computed tomography. The highest share of CT techniques is attributable to widespread access and speed of acquisition. In the hyperacute phase, a noncontrast CT (NCCT) scan is usually ordered to exclude or confirm hemorrhage; it is highly sensitive for this indication.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is the largest market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis devices and is estimated to continue its stronghold of the market, owing to favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and an increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis, owing to the increasing incidences of ischemic stroke cases in the region. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in the Asia-Pacific region, as these regions hold immense potential for market growth.

