The "Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Additive Manufacturing & Materials market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Additive Manufacturing & Materials market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report provides an in-depth insight into Additive Manufacturing & Materials industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a technology which creates objects, as it offers a plethora of opportunities in production, design, and performance of novel architectural forms, construction systems, and materials.<

Key Market Trends:

Automotive to Hold a Significant Share

In the automotive industry, additive manufacturing is used to design components like, engines and their various components. It provides the precision and finishing needed for smaller parts for their functioning and spatial requirements.

Innovative and tool-less additive manufacturing techniques have provided a new approach to tackle the challenges faced by the automotive industries. The techniques allow for maximum design freedom, while creating complex, yet lightweight components for the industry.

Furthermore, autonomous and electric vehicles are expected to lead the automotive sector in the future. With this, 3D printed electric car will be ready for mass production as the technology has already made its way into the market.

Considering all the additive manufacturing applications, which are aimed at improving the precision and finishing of the products and the need for increasing efficiency, additive manufacturing is likely to dominate the entire market in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

North America to Hold Major Share

North America is expected to hold a major share as the adoption of 3D printing in the region has been strong, as industry and academic institutions are implementing 3D printing at a steady rate. The adoption of additive manufacturing by firms produces various economic benefits as it lowers production costs, improves production efficiency, and contributes to revenue generation of the North American organizations and businesses. However, the growing demand for additive manufacturing in emerging economies such as India, Japan and China is reflecting higher growth, due to which Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit higher growth over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Report:

Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Additive Manufacturing & Materials industry

Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Additive Manufacturing & Materials market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Additive Manufacturing & Materials market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Additive Manufacturing & Materials status worldwide?

What are the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Additive Manufacturing & Materials?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 New And Improved Technologies To Drive Product Customization

4.6.2 Demand For Lightweight Construction In Automotive And Aerospace Industries

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 Concerns Over Intellectual Property Protection

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Stereo Lithography

5.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling

5.1.3 Laser Sintering

5.1.4 Binder Jetting Printing

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 By Material

5.3.1 Plastic

5.3.2 Metals

5.3.3 Ceramics

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Israel

5.4.5.4 South Africa

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Arcam AB

6.1.3 EnvisionTEC GmbH

6.1.4 EOS GmbH

6.1.5 Exone Company

6.1.6 Mcor Technologies Ltd

6.1.7 Materialise NV

6.1.8 Optomec Inc.

6.1.9 Stratasys Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

