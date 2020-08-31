Agricultural Films Market Size Report 2020, Recent Trends, Share, and Growth forecast to 2026

The global Agricultural Films Market size is predicted to reach USD 14.31 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The increasing applications of films in tunnels, greenhouses, plastic reservoirs and irrigation systems, mulching, silage and others will spur growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The constantly rising demand for food has led to a surge for effective additives for plastics in agricultural applications. This, factor will boost the market trends. In addition, agricultural film has the capabilities of enhancing the productivity of the crops. Thus, growing demand for these films owing to its capabilities will bolster healthy growth of the market.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivaled data in a well-organized manner.

Market Driver :

Environmental Concerns to Motivate Chances for Biodegradable Films

The growing environmental issues and human health threats has made biodegradable films as an alternative solution for the agricultural films sector. The rising efforts for the development of biodegradable or edible films from biopolymers to improve crops performance and farming practices among end-users will have a positive impact on the agricultural films market share.

Biodegradable agricultural films are made from natural polymers and are propitious, as it improves crop quality, increases yields, reduces water use for irrigation, enhances weed control, and pesticides. Moreover, strict government guidelines regarding environmental protection will result in the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. Besides, these films are completely organic, helping the bacterial flora to transform films into water and biomass, carbon dioxide or methane, hence reduction in water pollution.

Regional Analysis :

Surge in Food Production to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 5,924.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising food production in developing countries such as India and China. The growing use of mulching agricultural films will enable healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The growing population and Favorable government regulations will propel market in the region.

North America is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising consumers shift towards plant based-food. Europe is predicted to rise perpetually in the forthcoming years owing to the rising use of biodegradable films in the region.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in Agricultural Films Market;

AbRaniPlastOy

Armando Alvarez

BASF

Berry Global Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Coveris

RKW Group

Trioplast Industrier AB

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Key Development:

January 2019: RKW announced to expand Its silage films portfolio with Polydress SiloClassics and Polydress SiloPro. The new portfolio of the company will consist of design offerings to help farmers add a little significant value in terms of work efficiency and silage quality, also covering sustainability to cost-saving needs in agriculture.



