The “Agricultural Fumigants Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Agricultural Fumigants industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Agricultural Fumigants market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Agricultural Fumigants market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999626

Competitor Analysis:

Agricultural Fumigants market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Agricultural Fumigants market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Agricultural Fumigants market report provides an in-depth insight into Agricultural Fumigants industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors, like rapid technological advancement in the agricultural sector, growing concerns over the post-harvest losses, and a shift in the advanced framing practices which lead to increased yields. The use of fumigants during storage helps in the reduction of storage loss. Thus, the demand for fumigants is expected to rise, as the use of fumigants is an effective and economical method to reduce post-harvest losses.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999626

Key Market Trends:

Growing Agricultural Production

With increasing agricultural production, the demand for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend over the years. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 70% by 2050, in order to meet the growing demand for food. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses, storage technologies, and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the long run. In warehouses, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants decrease the loss of agricultural products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for the agricultural fumigants market across the world.

North America Leads the Global Market

North America is the largest market for agricultural fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in major countries. The major commodities consuming fumigants for both storage and soil application in the region are corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. In North America, the United States is the largest market, accounting for more than half of the regional market share. The major fumigants in the US market are chloropicrin, sulfuryl fluoride, aluminum phosphide, ethylene oxide, etc. Over 90 fumigant-based products are registered in Canada and are manufactured by 25 companies. A few key players are AMVAC Chemicals, Degesch America Inc., Syngenta Canada Inc., United Phosphorus Inc., etc.

Reasons to Buy Agricultural Fumigants Market Report:

Analysis of Agricultural Fumigants market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Agricultural Fumigants industry

Agricultural Fumigants market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Agricultural Fumigants market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999626

Agricultural Fumigants Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Agricultural Fumigants market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Agricultural Fumigants status worldwide?

What are the Agricultural Fumigants market challenges to market growth?

What are the Agricultural Fumigants market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Agricultural Fumigants?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Fumigants Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Agricultural Production

4.1.2 Growing Concern over Post-harvest Loss

4.1.3 Changing Farming Practices and Better Storage Technology

4.1.4 High Product Efficiency

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental and Regulatory Constraint

4.2.2 Product Application Issues

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Methyl Bromide

5.1.2 Chloropicrin

5.1.3 Phosphine

5.1.4 Metam Sodium

5.1.5 1,3-Dichloropropene

5.1.6 Other Agricultural Fumigants

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Soil

5.2.2 Warehouse

5.3 Form

5.3.1 Solid

5.3.2 Liquid

5.3.3 Gas

5.4 Crop Application

5.4.1 Crop-based

5.4.2 Non-crop-based

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Italy

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 DowDuPont

6.3.2 Amvac Chemical Corporation

6.3.3 Syngenta AG

6.3.4 UPL Group

6.3.5 Detia Degesch GmbH

6.3.6 ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd.

6.3.7 BASF SE

6.3.8 Cytec Solvay Group

6.3.9 FMC Corporation

6.3.10 Fumigation Services

6.3.11 Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.3.12 Industrial Fumigation Company

6.3.13 Isagro SpA

6.3.14 Lanxess

6.3.15 Reddick Fumigants, LLC

6.3.16 Trical Inc.

6.3.17 TriEst Ag Group Inc.

6.3.18 VFC

6.3.19 Industrial Fumigation Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Polyamide 11 and 12 Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Dicalcium Phosphate Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Modular Healthcare Facilities Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Fruits Slicing Machine Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Transdermal Therapeutic Systems (TTS) Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Epoxy Putty Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Horizontal Decanter Centrifuges Market Share, Global Industry Outlook by Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Growth Forecast to 2020-2026 – Industry Research.co

Carbenicillin Market 2020 Global Industry Growth by Size, Development Plans, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Trend and COVID-19 Impact on Geography Forecast till 2026