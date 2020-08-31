Airport Stands Equipment Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | TUG Technologies, JBT, AERO Specialties

The airport stands equipment is widely used in civil airport, business airport, and military airport. Demand for airport stands equipment has increased due to the increase in the number of passengers traveling throughout the world. For instance, according to an article published by United States Department of Transportation, United States airlines have carried more than 3.0% more passengers on domestic flights and 3.5% more passengers on international flights in 2017 than in 2016 for a system-wide increase of 3.1%. Hence, the rising number of passenger access the world will affect the growth of the market in the future.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Airport Stands Equipment’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Thyssenkrupp Airport Systems (United States),TUG Technologies Corporation (United States),JBT Corporation (United States),Mallaghan (Ireland),AERO Specialties, Inc. (United States),Aerotech Inc. (United States),AMSS (United Kingdom),Denge Airport Equipment (Turkey),Aeon Enterprise (United States),Sinepower Lda (Portugal),Trepel Airport Equipment GmbH (Germany)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Boarding Bridges, Preconditioned Air Unit {Fixed Preconditioned Air Unit, Movable Preconditioned Air Unit}, Stand Entry Guidance System, Air Bridge {Steel, Glass}, Ground Power Unit, Others), Application (Civil Airport, Business Airport, Military Airport, Others), Stand Entry Guidance System (VDGS, AVDGS), Electrical Ground Power Unit (Fixed, Movable)

Market Drivers: Continuous Increase in Global Freight as well as Passenger Traffic

Rising Demand for Modernization of Airports as Well as High Demand for New Aircraft

Market Trend

Technology Advancement in Airport Stands Equipment

Restraints: The long shelf life of Airport Stand Equipment

Issue related to Rising Expense for Lost Cost Operators

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

