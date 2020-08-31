The “Alfalfa Seed Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Alfalfa Seed industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Alfalfa Seed market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Alfalfa Seed market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Alfalfa Seed market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Alfalfa Seed market report provides an in-depth insight into Alfalfa Seed industry during 2020-2024.

Owing to its high versatility, alfalfa has been used as hay, silage, grazing, green-chop, or rotation crop. The forage seed industry, including that for alfalfa seeds for sowing, is flourishing in developed regions, where the availability of quality forage seeds is high and farmers are willing to pay for the high prices of seeds. The growing demand for forage crops can only be supported with better-quality forage seeds. However, in developing regions, the production for forage crops is negligible.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

Owing to increasing awareness regarding protein and healthy food and inclination of consumers toward the inclusion of healthy food in their diets, the demand for dairy products and healthy meat is increasing, which is resulting in the demand for forage crops. Livestock production accounts for one-third of the global cropland, and is also competing for water, land, energy, and labor, which is challenging. Alfalfa seeds can be one of the solutions in order to overcome the aforementioned challenges and for better production of livestock. Alfalfa has more protein levels, minerals, and vitamins, as well as it has a low starch, as compared to unsprouted seeds. It gives an additional nutritional level to livestock, which helps in increasing the production and meeting the demand for milk, meat, eggs and other dairy products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for alfalfa seeds across the world.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The United States is the leading country in the global alfalfa seed market, followed by Canada. Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, China, Peru, Algeria, and Sudan are the top importers of alfalfa seeds from the United States. California, Idaho, Washington, Nevada, Montana, and Wyoming are the major alfalfa-producing states in the United States. More than 85% of the production of alfalfa seeds occurs in these northwestern states of the United States and relatively lesser are grown in the southwestern states. Canadian alfalfa imports are significant, with large quantities destined for Ontario and Quebec.

Detailed TOC of Alfalfa Seed Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Seeds

4.1.3 Decrease in Area for Grazing

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Large Quantity of Water for Irrigation

4.2.2 Lower Yield than Other Forage Crops

4.2.3 Lower Awareness in Developing Regions

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.4 Rest of North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Spain

5.1.2.5 Italy

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 Australia

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Alforex Seeds LLC

6.3.2 DLF International Seeds

6.3.3 La Crosse Seed

6.3.4 S&W Seed Company

6.3.5 Monsanto Company

6.3.6 Dyna-Gro Seed

6.3.7 Forage Genetics International

6.3.8 Allied Seed LLC

6.3.9 DowDuPont

6.3.10 LG Seeds

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

