In therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, radionuclides with alpha emitters play a significant role in treating cancers. Properties of alpha emitters have led to exert profound differences between this field and other fields of nuclear medicine. Due to their short range and high LET (deposit energy in a unit length of their pathway), alpha particles have remarkably been considered into medical research.

Medical Application in Ovarian Cancer is Expected to Observe the Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

The ovarian cancer segment in the alpha emitter market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 35.63% during the forecast period.

The growth rate is attributed to an increasing number of new diagnosis cases. As per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018, around 22,240 women were expected to receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and about 14,070 women would die from ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer uses radioimmunotherapy as locally injected adjuvant therapy. Trials have evaluated the practice of complete abdominal or moving-strip external-beam radiotherapy (EBRT) or non-specific i.p. radiotherapy, with colloid preparations of Au-198 or P-32 as adjuvant therapies.

Moreover, the adoption of targeted alpha therapy with higher LET and shorter wavelengths has been promising in the treatment process. This trend is expected to gain traction in the near future.

In addition, a recent Phase I clinical trial involving At-211-MX35 F (abâ€²) showed significant efficacy, as therapeutic doses reached their targets in patients with ovarian cancer.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the alpha emitter market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the fact that the increase in cardiac and neurological chronic diseases is the major driving factor for the market growth in the region. For instance, 223RaCl2 (Xofigo) is the first alpha-emitting radioisotope to gain registration in the United States for palliative therapy of prostate cancer bone metastases through indirect physiological targeting.

Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new cases of melanoma was 21.8 per 100,000 men and women, per year. Similarly, the rising prevalence of cancer is making it imperative for the healthcare professionals across Canada to increase the radiotherapy utilization for cancer treatment. This is directly affecting the growth of the alpha emitter market in the country.

Detailed TOC of Alpha Emitter Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Awareness About the Potential Benefits of Targeted Alpha Therapy

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Patients with Cardiac and Cancer Ailments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Short Half-life of Radiopharmaceuticals

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Issues

4.3.3 Need for High Capital Investment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Radionuclide

5.1.1 Terbium (Tb-149)

5.1.2 Astatine (At-211)

5.1.3 Bismuth (Bi-212)

5.1.4 Actinium (Ac-225)

5.1.5 Radium (Ra-223)

5.1.6 Lead (Pb-212)

5.1.7 Bismuth (Bi -213)

5.2 Medical Application

5.2.1 Glioma

5.2.2 Melanoma

5.2.3 Pancreatic Cancer

5.2.4 Ovarian Cancer

5.2.5 Thyroid

5.2.6 Bone Metastasis

5.2.7 Lymphoma

5.2.8 Endocrine Tumors

5.2.9 Other Medical Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Actinium Pharmaceutical Inc.

6.1.2 Alpha Tau Medical Ltd

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Fusion Pharmaceuticals

6.1.5 IBA Radiopharma Solutions

6.1.6 RadioMedix Inc.

6.1.7 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

