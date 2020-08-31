The “Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report provides an in-depth insight into Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive, degenerative disorder that attacks the brain’s nerve cells or neurons, resulting in loss of memory, thinking and language skills, and behavioural changes.

Key Market Trends:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Therapeutics Segment

In the therapeutics segment of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. These cholinesterase inhibitors are approved by the US FDA. Most physicians and perhaps most patients consider cholinergic drugs. Donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine are the generic names of cholinesterase inhibitors, which are likely to be the first-line pharmacotherapy choice for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. These drugs have somewhat different pharmacological properties, but all of them work by the same mechanism, which involves inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter associated with memory, by blocking the enzyme acetylcholinesterase.

The market is dominated by leading brands, such as Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl; Aricept, whose active ingredient is a cholinesterase inhibitor, holds the largest market share. Several clinical trials are ongoing on cholinesterase inhibitors to increase drug efficacy and decrease adverse effects. Hence, oeing to the developments, the cholinesterase inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics ,and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s, as of 2017. The United States is considered to be the global leader in Alzheimer’s disease intervention and management. America has a large pool of biopharmaceutical companies, which cumulatively have 85 drugs for combating Alzheimer’s disease in various stages of the pipeline. Hence, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

